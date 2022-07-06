OLT Offshore LNG Toscana announce new Chairman and CEO

OLT Offshore LNG Toscana has announced that the Board of Directors has approved a new governance which provides for the appointment of Elio Ruggeri as Chairman and the confirmation of Giovanni Giorgi in the role of Chief Executive Officer. The company, in wishing the best successes to the new company management, intends to extend its sincere thanks to Maurizio Zangrandi for the work done during his tenure as CEO of the company.

“I thank the shareholders for this recognition,” said Elio Ruggeri. “I am honoured to assume the position of Chairman of OLT, an infrastructure that today more than ever represents a reference point for the country in terms of security and diversification of energy supplies, as well as for its standards of safety and environmental sustainability.”

“I extend my sincere thanks to the company for the trust they have granted me again,” said Giovanni Giorgi. “I would also like to underline that the positive results achieved in recent years are the result of teamwork that involved, in various ways, all the people who work for this infrastructure, on land and at sea, not an easy task which I shared with my colleague Maurizio Zangrandi, whom I greet and thanks. Just as I would like to express my appreciation to the positive and constructive collaboration we have had over the years will all the relevant stakeholders, on the local and regional territory, and on a national level. A precious and necessary collaboration that has allowed us to grow and that we will try to strengthen together with President Ruggeri, to whom I welcome.”

Elio Ruggeri, Chairman of GNL Italia, and Director for the LNG activities of the Snam Group, has over 20 years of experience in the oil and gas sector, with consolidated expertise throughout the value chain, both in Italy and abroad.

Aerospace Engineer Giovanni Giorgi has been working in OLT since 2003. With 20 years of operations and engineering experience in the offshore oil and gas industry, his skills and expertise are mostly developed in the areas of offshore oil and gas industry, LNG industry, deep-water projects, platform design and installation, and sea line design and installation, with particular focus on FSRUs/the floating LNG (FLNG) industry. He has been involved in projects related to various countries, including: the UK, the US, France, the Netherlands, Turkey, Russia, Norway, and EAU.

He has been a member of the Society of International Gas Tanker and Terminal Operators (SIGTTO) since January 2009, and since 2015 he has been a member of the technical committee (GPC).