Teamwork makes the green dream work

Gas and Heat SpA, Italy, highlights the importance of working together to make the European Green Deal a reality.

The European Green Deal aims to reduce 55% of the EU’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030, and will turn Europe into the first climate-neutral continent.

A swift decarbonisation of the EU economy is needed in order to reach that goal: this will require a deep transformation of the energy system to accommodate increasing shares of renewable and low carbon energy sources, such as biomethane or hydrogen.

This process will encompass all sectors of the economy, including transport; which is responsible for nearly one-quarter of Europe’s GHG emissions. The sector continues to grow at high-speed, with more than 78 bio-LNG plants confirmed to be ready by 2024.

The role of bio-LNG

Bio-LNG is a solution that is available today, and will continue to play an im-portant role by cutting carbon dioxide emissions for heavy-duty trucks and shipping during the coming decades, and post-2050.

But, to achieve this goal, a dynamic team involving partners of excellence is re-quired. Gas and Heat and Trelleborg have realised this and are starting their co-operation to achieve this goal.

Both are convinced of the crucial role LNG will and is playing in achieving this goal – both better and faster.

To operate a 40 t truck for over 1000 km, an electric truck would require a 6.4 t battery with today’s best technology, while the same distance can be covered with ap-proximately 280 kg (620 l) of (bio)-LNG.

The synergy between the two companies is aimed at maximising market opportunities for LNG4Speed: a solution developed by Gas and Heat for small scale LNG applications – a sector where Trelleborg has been playing a leading role for more than a decade through the technology provided by Klaw LNG, leading company part of Trelleborg Group.

This offers a complementary business partnership that realises the potential of a holistic technical approach – together with tangible commercial enhancements.

The LNG4Speed technologies applied to cryogenic loading systems by Gas and Heat will benefit from Trelleborg’s experience in hose transfer systems and its existing worldwide customer servicing network.

This partnership is designed to widen the prospect base for LNG4Speed by offer-ing integrated LNG loading to an emerging variety of small scale and bunkering applications, including:

Ship-to-truck (STT).

Truck-to-ship.

Reloading from FSRUs or FLNG-to-shore and temporary LNG loading bays.

A fast-track solution

LNG4Speed STT is a solution that was designed, manufactured, and tested at Gas and Heat SpA’s premises in Pisa, Italy. It is designed to supply LNG directly from ships to trucks/ISO containers with no need for LNG storage facilities. This solution is fitted into a portable skid (with a footprint of a 15 – 20 ft container, depending on its position) for its flexible transportation by marine or road and for easy installation. It is intended as a plug-and-play solution, to be used with any ship and in any port.

Where is it positioned?

LNG4Speed STT is available in two different versions: one to be installed and used onboard an LNG tanker, and the other to be deployed and operated directly on the jetty between the ship and the trucks.

A suitable solution depends on how the operation is planned, the space available, and the respective permissions and approvals given from the local authorities. The onboard solution requires marine approved certification according to class society rules. Alternatively, the onshore positioned version is provided with CE approval.

