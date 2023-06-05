Capitalising on Canada’s LNG
Published by Jessica Casey,
Deputy Editor
LNG Industry,
In the June 2023 issue of LNG Industry, Jamie Brick, Pradhuman Aggarwal, Luciano Di Fiori, Dumitru Dediu, and John Parsons, McKinsey & Company, explore how Canada could capitalise on the opportunity to become a major LNG exporter. This special report lists the references for this article.
- ‘Global gas outlook to 2050’, McKinsey & Company, www.mckinsey.com/industries/oil-and-gas/our-insights/global-gas-outlook-to-2050
- ‘Natural gas facts’, Canadian Gas Association, www.cga.ca/natural-gas-statistics/natural-gas-facts/
- AGOSTA, A., BROWNE, N., BRUNI, G., and TAN, N., ‘2022 LNG Buyer Survey: Adapting to an uncertain future’, McKinsey & Company, (15 November 2022), www.mckinsey.com/industries/oil-and-gas/our-insights/2022-lng-buyer-survey-adapting-to-an-uncertain-future
- ‘The impact of decarbonization on the gas and LNG industry’, McKinsey & Company, (30 June 2021), www.mckinsey.com/industries/oil-and-gas/our-insights/the-impact-of-decarbonization-on-the-gas-and-lng-industry
- CARNELL, R., ‘India is sticking with coal’, ING, (1 August 2022), https://think.ing.com/articles/india-sticking-with-coal
- JAREMKO, D., ‘Business Case: Analysts say west coast Canadian LNG can have a domino effect to help Europe’, Canadian Energy Centre, (17 November 2022), www.canadianenergycentre.ca/business-case-analysts-say-west-coast-canadian-lng-can-have-a-domino-effect-to-help-europe/
- RECHTSTEINER, R., SCHABRAM, J, and THOMAS, A., ‘A new normal of commodity trading will call for new types of traders’, McKinsey & Company, (29 January 2023), www.mckinsey.com/industries/electric-power-and-natural-gas/our-insights/the-future-of-commodity-trading
- ‘Global carbon budget 2021’, Global Carbon Project, (26 April 2022).
- ‘Canadian LNG Projects’, Government of Canada, https://natural-resources.canada.ca/energy/energy-sources-distribution/natural-gas/canadian-lng-projects/5683
- ROLLINS, L., ‘Study No. 105 March 2020 Competitiveness of Canada’s Regulatory Framework for the Oil and Gas Sector’, Canadian Energy Research Institute, (6 April 2020), https://canadacommons.ca/artifacts/1553506/study-no/2243315/
- CHRISTENSEN, L. T. and DUSYK, N., ‘Why Canadian Liquefied Natural Gas Is Not The Answer for the European Union’s Short-Term Energy Needs’, International Institute for Sustainable Development, (16 August 2022), www.iisd.org/articles/deep-dive/canadian-lng-not-eu-energy-crisis-solution
- ALIAKBARI, E. and YUNIS, J., ‘Canada’s lost LNG opportunities due to dearth of export facilities’, Fraser Institute, www.fraserinstitute.org/article/canadas-lost-lng-opportunities-due-to-dearth-of-export-facilities
- ‘McKinsey Capital Analytics’, World Bank Pink Sheet, MEPS, Oxford Economics.
- WONG, J., ‘As Alberta’s oil and gas industry rebounds, there’s a new problem: not enough workers’, CBC News, (05 April 2022), www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/shortage-workers-oil-prices-1.6404716
- ‘Technip Energies and Baker Hughes to Collaborate on a 1 to 2 MTPA Range Modularized LNG Solution’, Baker Hughes, (17 November 2022), www.bakerhughes.com/company/news/technip-energies-and-baker-hughes-collaborate-1-2-mtpa-range-modularized-lng-solution
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/special-reports/05062023/capitalising-on-canadas-lng/
You might also like
Congo and Technip Energies sign co-operation agreement
Congo’s Ministry of Hydrocarbons has signed a co-operation agreement with Technip Energies that will see the parties expand cooperation in the fields of offshore and onshore energy developments.