Capitalising on Canada’s LNG

In the June 2023 issue of LNG Industry, Jamie Brick, Pradhuman Aggarwal, Luciano Di Fiori, Dumitru Dediu, and John Parsons, McKinsey & Company, explore how Canada could capitalise on the opportunity to become a major LNG exporter. This special report lists the references for this article.

  1. ‘Global gas outlook to 2050’, McKinsey & Company, www.mckinsey.com/industries/oil-and-gas/our-insights/global-gas-outlook-to-2050
  2. ‘Natural gas facts’, Canadian Gas Association, www.cga.ca/natural-gas-statistics/natural-gas-facts/ 
  3. AGOSTA, A., BROWNE, N., BRUNI, G., and TAN, N., ‘2022 LNG Buyer Survey: Adapting to an uncertain future’, McKinsey & Company, (15 November 2022), www.mckinsey.com/industries/oil-and-gas/our-insights/2022-lng-buyer-survey-adapting-to-an-uncertain-future 
  4. ‘The impact of decarbonization on the gas and LNG industry’, McKinsey & Company, (30 June 2021), www.mckinsey.com/industries/oil-and-gas/our-insights/the-impact-of-decarbonization-on-the-gas-and-lng-industry 
  5. CARNELL, R., ‘India is sticking with coal’, ING, (1 August 2022), https://think.ing.com/articles/india-sticking-with-coal 
  6. JAREMKO, D., ‘Business Case: Analysts say west coast Canadian LNG can have a domino effect to help Europe’, Canadian Energy Centre, (17 November 2022), www.canadianenergycentre.ca/business-case-analysts-say-west-coast-canadian-lng-can-have-a-domino-effect-to-help-europe/ 
  7. RECHTSTEINER, R., SCHABRAM, J, and THOMAS, A., ‘A new normal of commodity trading will call for new types of traders’, McKinsey & Company, (29 January 2023), www.mckinsey.com/industries/electric-power-and-natural-gas/our-insights/the-future-of-commodity-trading 
  8. ‘Global carbon budget 2021’, Global Carbon Project, (26 April 2022).
  9. ‘Canadian LNG Projects’, Government of Canada, https://natural-resources.canada.ca/energy/energy-sources-distribution/natural-gas/canadian-lng-projects/5683 
  10. ROLLINS, L., ‘Study No. 105 March 2020 Competitiveness of Canada’s Regulatory Framework for the Oil and Gas Sector’, Canadian Energy Research Institute, (6 April 2020), https://canadacommons.ca/artifacts/1553506/study-no/2243315/ 
  11. CHRISTENSEN, L. T. and DUSYK, N., ‘Why Canadian Liquefied Natural Gas Is Not The Answer for the European Union’s Short-Term Energy Needs’, International Institute for Sustainable Development, (16 August 2022), www.iisd.org/articles/deep-dive/canadian-lng-not-eu-energy-crisis-solution 
  12. ALIAKBARI, E. and YUNIS, J., ‘Canada’s lost LNG opportunities due to dearth of export facilities’, Fraser Institute, www.fraserinstitute.org/article/canadas-lost-lng-opportunities-due-to-dearth-of-export-facilities 
  13. ‘McKinsey Capital Analytics’, World Bank Pink Sheet, MEPS, Oxford Economics.
  14. WONG, J., ‘As Alberta’s oil and gas industry rebounds, there’s a new problem: not enough workers’, CBC News, (05 April 2022), www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/shortage-workers-oil-prices-1.6404716 
  15. ‘Technip Energies and Baker Hughes to Collaborate on a 1 to 2 MTPA Range Modularized LNG Solution’, Baker Hughes, (17 November 2022), www.bakerhughes.com/company/news/technip-energies-and-baker-hughes-collaborate-1-2-mtpa-range-modularized-lng-solution 

