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Canada’s LNG breakthrough: From first exports to energy superpower

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LNG Industry,

In the May 2026 issue of LNG Industry, Robert Froehlich and Robin Acworth, Norton Rose Fulbright, provide a 2026 outlook for the Canadian LNG industry. This special report lists all the sources used for this article.

  1. ‘Projects Referred to the MPO’, Government of Canada, (13 November 2025), www.canada.ca/en/privy-council/major-projects-office/projects/national.html ‘2025 World LNG Report’, International Gas Union, (2025), www.igu.org/igu-reports/2025-world-lng-report 
  2. ‘Gas 2025: Analysis and Forecasts to 2030’, International Energy Agency (IEA), (27 October 2025), www.iea.org/reports/gas-2025 
  3. ‘LNG Prices Will Drop in 2026 to Absorb Supply Surge, But by How Much?: Russell’, EnergyNow Media, (13 November 2025), https://energynow.ca/2025/11/lng-prices-will-drop-in-2026-to-absorb-supply-surge-but-by-how-much-russell/ 
  4. ‘Gas Market Report Q3-2025: Executive Summary’, IEA, (22 July 2025), www.iea.org/reports/gas-market-report-q3-2025 
  5. ‘Global Gas Demand To Increase In 2026, Says IEA’, DOB Energy, (23 January 2026), www.dobenergy.com/news/headlines/2026/01/23/global-gas-demand-to-increase-in-2026-says-iea 
  6. ‘Canadian liquified natural gas projects’, Government of Canada, https://natural-resources.canada.ca/energy-sources/fossil-fuels/canadian-liquified-natural-gas-projects 
  7. ‘LNG Canada’s Train 2 Enters Production’, LNG Canada, (6 November, 2025), www.lngcanada.ca/news/lng-canadas-train-2-enters-production/ 
  8. ‘First Cargo Puts Canada on the Map of LNG Exporting Nations’, LNG Canada, (1 July 2025), www.lngcanada.ca/news/first-cargo-puts-canada-on-the-map-of-lng-exporting-nations 
  9. ‘Shell Expects FID on LNG Canada Expansion by Year-End 2026’, Hart Energy, (5 September 2025), www.hartenergy.com/exclusives/shell-expects-fid-lng-canada-expansion-year-end-2026-214033/ 
  10. ‘PETRONAS Establishes Strategic LNG Partnership with MidOcean Energy’, PETRONAS, (30 September 2025), www.petronas.com/media/media-releases/petronas-establishes-strategic-lng-partnership-midocean-energy
  11. ‘Shell, Mitsubishi mull altering stakes in LNG Canada to raise funds for expansion; Joint venture partners may raise cash from Kitimat terminal while keeping existing equity stakes’, The Globe and Mail, (27 January 2026), www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-shell-mitsubishi-lng-canada-stakes-expansion 
  12. ‘Construction of Canada’s multibillion-dollar LNG project nears 60%’, Offshore Energy, (21 January 2026), www.offshore-energy.biz/construction-of-canadas-multibillion-dollar-lng-project-nears-60/ 
  13. ‘The Woodfibre LNG Project’, Woodfibre LNG, https://woodfibrelng.ca/construction/ 
  14. ‘About Woodfibre LNG’, Woodfibre LNG, https://woodfibrelng.ca/about-woodfibre-lng/ 
  15. ‘Project Overview: Project Schedule’, Cedar LNG, www.cedarlng.com/project/ 
  16. ‘About’, Cedar LNG, www.cedarlng.com/about/ 
  17. ‘Pembina and PETRONAS Enter Long-Term Agreement for Cedar LNG Capacity’, Pembina, (5 November 2025), www.pembina.com/media-centre/news/details/e9e91b13-43af-4412-be86-0209f38c9899 
  18. ‘Pembina Announces 2026 Guidance, Agreement for Cedar Capacity, and Business Update: Agreement for Cedar LNG Capacity and Construction Update’, Pembina, (15 December 2025), www.pembina.com/media-centre/news/details/26400a51-ee23-4209-b789-4a15c2f699d1 
  19. ‘Significant Investment in Western LNG Funds Ksi Lisims LNG and PRGT Projects to FID’, Western LNG, (14 January 2025), www.westernlng.com/news/significant-investment-in-western-lng-funds-ksi-lisims-lng-and-prgt-projects-to-fid 
  20. ‘Ksi Lisims LNG Receives Major Regulatory Approval’, Ksi Lisims, (16 September 2025), www.ksilisimslng.com/news/ksi-lisims-lng-receives-major-regulatory-approval 
  21. ‘Ksi Lisims LNG ‘Not Far Off’ From FID as Canadian Government’s Support Eases Path Forward’, Natural Gas Intelligence, (20 November 2025), https://naturalgasintel.com/news/ksi-lisims-lng-not-far-off-from-fid-as-canadian-governments-support-eases-path-forward/ 
  22. ‘Canada: TotalEnergies Signs an Agreement to Export 2 Mtpa of LNG for 20 years from the Ksi Lisims LNG Project’, TotalEnergies, (19 May 2025), https://totalenergies.com/news/press-releases/canada-totalenergies-signs-agreement-export-2-mtpa-lng-20-years-ksi-lisims-lng 
  23. ‘Project – Project Schedule’, Ksi Lisims, www.ksilisimslng.com/project 
  24. ‘Tilbury Phase 2 LNG Expansion Project’, Government of Canada, https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/80496?culture=en-CA 
  25. ‘FortisBC receives approval from the BCUC for the Tilbury LNG Storage Expansion project’, FortisBC, (28 October 2025), www.fortisbc.com/about-us/news-events/media-centre-details/2025/10/28/fortisbc-receives-approval-from-the-bcuc-for-the-tilbury-lng-storage-expansion-project 
  26. ‘The owner of this B.C. ghost town wants to make it a Canadian energy hub’, Vancouver Sun, (10 January 2026), https://vancouversun.com/news/owner-bc-ghost-town-kitsault-canada-energy-hub-pitch 
  27. ‘Fermeuse Energy Announces LNG Export Development in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada’, Fermeuse Energy, (5 April 2023), https://fermeusebase.com/article/fermeuse-energy-announces-lng-export-development-in-newfoundland-and-labrador-canada/ 
  28. ‘Hanwha Ocean advances Newfoundland LNG project as part of broader CPSP-linked industrial partnership in Canada’, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide, (23 January 2026), www.hellenicshippingnews.com/hanwha-ocean-advances-newfoundland-lng-project-as-part-of-broader-cpsp-linked-industrial-partnership-in-canada/ 
  29. ‘Canada's New Brunswick restarts Saint John LNG talks’, Argus Media, (2 September 2025), www.argusmedia.com/en/news-and-insights/latest-market-news/2727331-canada-s-new-brunswick-restarts-saint-john-lng-talks 
  30. ‘World Energy Outlook’, IEA, (2025), www.iea.org/reports/world-energy-outlook-2025 
  31. ‘Gas 2025, Executive Summary’, IEA, (27 October 2025), www.iea.org/reports/gas-2025 
  32. ‘Energy Transition Outlook 2025’, DNV, www.dnv.com/energy-transition-outlook/2025/, p.85.
  33. ‘How the Power of Siberia 2 Deal Could Reshape Global Energy’, Center for Strategic & International Studies, (5 September 2025), www.csis.org/analysis/how-power-siberia-2-deal-could-reshape-global-energy 
  34. ‘6 Reasons to Invest in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from Canada’, Government of Canada, https://natural-resources.canada.ca/energy-sources/fossil-fuels/6-reasons-invest-liquefied-natural-gas-lng-canada 
  35. ‘The Case for Canadian LNG’, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, (October 2025), www.capp.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/The-Case-for-Canadian-LNG-October-17-2025.pdf 
  36. ‘How Canada will produce the world’s lowest emissions LNG?’, Canadian Energy Centre, (5 June 2025), www.canadianenergycentre.ca/how-canada-will-produce-the-worlds-lowest-emissions-lng/ 
  37. ‘Market Snapshot: Exploring Canada’s Future in LNG Exports’, Canada Energy Regulator, (4 September 2024), www.cerrec.gc.ca/en/data-analysis/energy-markets/market-snapshots/2024/market-snapshot-exploring-canadas-future-in-lng-exports.html 
  38. ‘Net-zero emissions by 2050’, Government of Canada, www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/net-zero-emissions-2050.html 
  39. ‘Official Response to Canada and BC's approval of Ksi Lisims LNG project through Haida Territorial Waters’, Council of the Haida Nation, (17 September 2025), www.haidanation.ca/public-notices/press-release-from-the-council-of-the-haida-nation-court-declaration-of-haida-titlenbsp-36ets 
  40. ‘Government of Canada supporting innovative majority Indigenous–owned natural resource project from Cedar LNG’, Government of Canada, (8 July 2024), www.canada.ca/en/innovation-science-economic-development/news/2024/07/government-of-canada-supporting-innovative-majority-indigenousowned-natural-resource-project-from-cedar-lng.html 
  41. ‘Government of Canada removes barriers to interprovincial trade and labour mobility’, Government of Canada, (17 November 2025), www.canada.ca/en/one-canadian-economy/news/2025/11/government-of-canada-removes-barriers-to-interprovincial-trade-and-labour-mobility.html 
  42. ‘Canada-Alberta Memorandum of Understanding’, Prime Minister of Canada, (27 November 2025), www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2025/11/27/canada-alberta-memorandum-understanding 
  43. ‘Step-by-step guide to Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) compliance’, Government of Canada, www.tradecommissioner.gc.ca/en/market-industry-info/search-country-region/country/canada-united-states-export/us-tariffs/guide-cusma-compliance.html 
  44. ‘Prime Minister Carney forges new strategic partnership with the People’s Re-public of China focused on energy, agri-food, and trade’, Prime Minister of Canada, (16 January 2026), www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2026/01/16/prime-minister-carney-forges-new-strategic-partnership-peoples 
  45. ‘Canada-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)’, Government of Canada, www.international.gc.ca/trade-commerce/trade-agreements-accords-commerciaux/agr-acc/india-inde/cepa-apeg/index.aspx?lang=eng 
  46. ‘Joint Statement between the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan and Natural Resources Canada on Cooperation in the Energy Resources Sector’, Government of Canada, (31 October 2025), www.canada.ca/en/natural-resources-canada/news/2025/10/joint-statement-between-the-ministry-of-economy-trade-and-industry-of-japan-and-natural-resources-canada-on-cooperation-in-the-energy-resources-sector.html 
  47. ‘Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland’, YouTube, (20 January 2025), www.youtube.com/watch?v=btqHDhO4h10 

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/special-reports/05052026/canadas-lng-breakthrough-from-first-exports-to-energy-superpower/

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