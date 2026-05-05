Canada’s LNG breakthrough: From first exports to energy superpower
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
In the May 2026 issue of LNG Industry, Robert Froehlich and Robin Acworth, Norton Rose Fulbright, provide a 2026 outlook for the Canadian LNG industry. This special report lists all the sources used for this article.
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- ‘Pembina Announces 2026 Guidance, Agreement for Cedar Capacity, and Business Update: Agreement for Cedar LNG Capacity and Construction Update’, Pembina, (15 December 2025), www.pembina.com/media-centre/news/details/26400a51-ee23-4209-b789-4a15c2f699d1
- ‘Significant Investment in Western LNG Funds Ksi Lisims LNG and PRGT Projects to FID’, Western LNG, (14 January 2025), www.westernlng.com/news/significant-investment-in-western-lng-funds-ksi-lisims-lng-and-prgt-projects-to-fid
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- ‘Canada: TotalEnergies Signs an Agreement to Export 2 Mtpa of LNG for 20 years from the Ksi Lisims LNG Project’, TotalEnergies, (19 May 2025), https://totalenergies.com/news/press-releases/canada-totalenergies-signs-agreement-export-2-mtpa-lng-20-years-ksi-lisims-lng
- ‘Project – Project Schedule’, Ksi Lisims, www.ksilisimslng.com/project
- ‘Tilbury Phase 2 LNG Expansion Project’, Government of Canada, https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/80496?culture=en-CA
- ‘FortisBC receives approval from the BCUC for the Tilbury LNG Storage Expansion project’, FortisBC, (28 October 2025), www.fortisbc.com/about-us/news-events/media-centre-details/2025/10/28/fortisbc-receives-approval-from-the-bcuc-for-the-tilbury-lng-storage-expansion-project
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- ‘Hanwha Ocean advances Newfoundland LNG project as part of broader CPSP-linked industrial partnership in Canada’, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide, (23 January 2026), www.hellenicshippingnews.com/hanwha-ocean-advances-newfoundland-lng-project-as-part-of-broader-cpsp-linked-industrial-partnership-in-canada/
- ‘Canada's New Brunswick restarts Saint John LNG talks’, Argus Media, (2 September 2025), www.argusmedia.com/en/news-and-insights/latest-market-news/2727331-canada-s-new-brunswick-restarts-saint-john-lng-talks
- ‘World Energy Outlook’, IEA, (2025), www.iea.org/reports/world-energy-outlook-2025
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- ‘How the Power of Siberia 2 Deal Could Reshape Global Energy’, Center for Strategic & International Studies, (5 September 2025), www.csis.org/analysis/how-power-siberia-2-deal-could-reshape-global-energy
- ‘6 Reasons to Invest in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from Canada’, Government of Canada, https://natural-resources.canada.ca/energy-sources/fossil-fuels/6-reasons-invest-liquefied-natural-gas-lng-canada
- ‘The Case for Canadian LNG’, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, (October 2025), www.capp.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/The-Case-for-Canadian-LNG-October-17-2025.pdf
- ‘How Canada will produce the world’s lowest emissions LNG?’, Canadian Energy Centre, (5 June 2025), www.canadianenergycentre.ca/how-canada-will-produce-the-worlds-lowest-emissions-lng/
- ‘Market Snapshot: Exploring Canada’s Future in LNG Exports’, Canada Energy Regulator, (4 September 2024), www.cerrec.gc.ca/en/data-analysis/energy-markets/market-snapshots/2024/market-snapshot-exploring-canadas-future-in-lng-exports.html
- ‘Net-zero emissions by 2050’, Government of Canada, www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/net-zero-emissions-2050.html
- ‘Official Response to Canada and BC's approval of Ksi Lisims LNG project through Haida Territorial Waters’, Council of the Haida Nation, (17 September 2025), www.haidanation.ca/public-notices/press-release-from-the-council-of-the-haida-nation-court-declaration-of-haida-titlenbsp-36ets
- ‘Government of Canada supporting innovative majority Indigenous–owned natural resource project from Cedar LNG’, Government of Canada, (8 July 2024), www.canada.ca/en/innovation-science-economic-development/news/2024/07/government-of-canada-supporting-innovative-majority-indigenousowned-natural-resource-project-from-cedar-lng.html
- ‘Government of Canada removes barriers to interprovincial trade and labour mobility’, Government of Canada, (17 November 2025), www.canada.ca/en/one-canadian-economy/news/2025/11/government-of-canada-removes-barriers-to-interprovincial-trade-and-labour-mobility.html
- ‘Canada-Alberta Memorandum of Understanding’, Prime Minister of Canada, (27 November 2025), www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2025/11/27/canada-alberta-memorandum-understanding
- ‘Step-by-step guide to Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) compliance’, Government of Canada, www.tradecommissioner.gc.ca/en/market-industry-info/search-country-region/country/canada-united-states-export/us-tariffs/guide-cusma-compliance.html
- ‘Prime Minister Carney forges new strategic partnership with the People’s Re-public of China focused on energy, agri-food, and trade’, Prime Minister of Canada, (16 January 2026), www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2026/01/16/prime-minister-carney-forges-new-strategic-partnership-peoples
- ‘Canada-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)’, Government of Canada, www.international.gc.ca/trade-commerce/trade-agreements-accords-commerciaux/agr-acc/india-inde/cepa-apeg/index.aspx?lang=eng
- ‘Joint Statement between the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan and Natural Resources Canada on Cooperation in the Energy Resources Sector’, Government of Canada, (31 October 2025), www.canada.ca/en/natural-resources-canada/news/2025/10/joint-statement-between-the-ministry-of-economy-trade-and-industry-of-japan-and-natural-resources-canada-on-cooperation-in-the-energy-resources-sector.html
- ‘Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland’, YouTube, (20 January 2025), www.youtube.com/watch?v=btqHDhO4h10
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/special-reports/05052026/canadas-lng-breakthrough-from-first-exports-to-energy-superpower/