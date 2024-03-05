Considering China’s role in LNG
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
In the March 2024 issue of LNG Industry, Jessica Casey, LNG Industry, UK, provides a brief overview of China’s LNG industry. This special report lists all the sources used for this article.
- ‘FACT SHEET: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Temporary Pause on Pending Approvals of Liquefied Natural Gas Exports’, The White House, (26 January 2024), www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/01/26/fact-sheet-biden-harris-administration-announces-temporary-pause-on-pending-approvals-of-liquefied-natural-gas-exports/
- SHARMA, G., ‘U.S. Overtakes Qatar To Become The World’s Top LNG Exporter’, Forbes, (5 January 2024), www.forbes.com/sites/gauravsharma/2024/01/05/us-overtakes-qatar-to-become-the-worlds-top-lng-exporter
- REYNOLDS, S. and JALLER-MAKAREWICZ, A. M., ‘The U.S. pause on LNG export permits does not threaten energy security in Europe and Asia’, Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), (8 February 2024), https://ieefa.org/resources/us-pause-lng-export-permits-does-not-threaten-energy-security-europe-and-asia
- REYNOLDS, S., ‘Concerns about the U.S. LNG pause in Asia are overblown’, IEEFA, (1 February 2024), https://ieefa.org/resources/concerns-about-us-lng-pause-asia-are-overblown
- ‘U.S. LNG Export Terminals – Existing, Approved not Yet Built, and Proposed,’ Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, (26 December 2023), https://cms.ferc.gov/media/us-lng-export-terminals-existing-approved-not-yet-built-and-proposed
- HUANG, M., ‘Asia Pacific gas & LNG: 5 things to look for in 2024’, Wood Mackenzie, (16 January 2024), www.woodmac.com/news/opinion/gas-lng-2024-outlook/asia-pacific/
- ‘LNG Industry Outlook by Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Including Details of All Operating and Planned Terminals to 2027’, GlobalData, (1 December 2023), www.globaldata.com/store/report/lng-industry-market-analysis/
- ‘China’s Largest LNG Storage Tank of 270,000 Cubic Meters Now in Operation’, China Petrochemical Corp., (3 November 2023), www.sinopecgroup.com/group/en/Sinopecnews/20231106/news_20231106_358412276329.shtml
- ‘ADNOC Gas Signs $450-550 Million LNG Supply Agreement with PetroChina International Co., Ltd.’, ADNOC Gas, (7 September 2023), https://adnocgas.ae/en/News-and-Media/Press-Releases/2023/Agreement-with-PetroChina-International-Co
- ‘QatarEnergy, Sinopec sign historic North Field South Partnership and 27-year LNG supply agreement’, QatarEnergy, (4 November 2023), www.qatarenergy.qa/en/MediaCenter/Pages/newsdetails.aspx?ItemId=3779
- ‘NYK Secures Time Charter Contract with SINOPEC for LNG Transportation’, NYK Group, (7 December 2023), www.nyk.com/english/news/2023/20231207.html
- AIZHU, C., CHOW, E., and RASHAD, M., ‘Top LNG importer China re-selling more cargoes, eyes trading gains’, Reuters, (12 November 2023), www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/top-lng-importer-china-re-selling-more-cargoes-eyes-trading-gains-2023-11-10/
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/special-reports/05032024/considering-chinas-role-in-lng/
You might also like
Clarksons brokers world’s first LNG 174 000 m3 FFA trade on the CME Group
Clarksons has brokered the world’s first 174 000 m3 LNG forward freight agreement trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group.