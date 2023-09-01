Thermometers, assemble!
Published by Jessica Casey,
Deputy Editor
LNG Industry,
In the September 2023 issue of LNG Industry, Dietmar Saecker, Endress+Hauser, Germany, maps out how thermometer assemblies can be optimised for usage for LNG. This special report lists all the references for this article.
- ‘Thermowells’, ASME, https://www.asme.org/codes-standards/find-codes-standards/ptc-19-3-tw-thermowells/2016/print-book, (2016), pp. 11 – 45.
- BERNARD, F., ‘Handbuch der Technischen Temperaturmessung’, Springer Verlag. Kap., (2014), Vol. 3, No. 22. pp. 67 – 75.
- White Paper 00840-0300-2654, Rev.AB (2014), www.emerson.com/documents/automation/white-paper-velocity-collars-no-longer-best-engineering-practice-rosemount-en-88354.pdf
- VAN DER BEEK, M., SAECKER, D., and FRIES, M., ‘Offenlegungsschrift’, Deutsches Patent- und Markenamt, (2020), https://depatisnet.dpma.de/DepatisNet/depatisnet?action=pdf&docid=DE102020109424A1
- SCHAKEL, M., First Results of Flow Meters Calibrated in LNG test facility, (2019) https://www.vsl.nl/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Liquid-nitrogen-calibrations-of-industry-standard-LNG-flow-meters-used-in-LNG-custody-transfer_public_date_added.pdf, pp. 2 – 8.
- SAECKER, D., VAN DER BEEK, M., FRIES M., ‘Thermometer Assembly optimized for usage in cryogenic and liquified Gases’, Conference paper for the European Flow Measurement Workshop, (2023).
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/special-reports/01092023/thermometers-assemble/
You might also like
CMA CGM choose Wärtsilä LNG fuel gas supply systems for newbuilds
Wärtsilä will supply the LNG fuel gas supply systems for four new 23 000 TEU container vessels being built for CMA CGM at the Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding yard in China.