 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Special reports
  3. 01 Sep 23
  4. Thermometers, assemble!

Thermometers, assemble!

Published by , Deputy Editor
LNG Industry,

In the September 2023 issue of LNG Industry, Dietmar Saecker, Endress+Hauser, Germany, maps out how thermometer assemblies can be optimised for usage for LNG. This special report lists all the references for this article.

  1. ‘Thermowells’, ASME, https://www.asme.org/codes-standards/find-codes-standards/ptc-19-3-tw-thermowells/2016/print-book, (2016), pp. 11 – 45.
  2. BERNARD, F., ‘Handbuch der Technischen Temperaturmessung’, Springer Verlag. Kap., (2014), Vol. 3, No. 22. pp. 67 – 75.
  3. White Paper 00840-0300-2654, Rev.AB (2014), www.emerson.com/documents/automation/white-paper-velocity-collars-no-longer-best-engineering-practice-rosemount-en-88354.pdf 
  4. VAN DER BEEK, M., SAECKER, D., and FRIES, M., ‘Offenlegungsschrift’, Deutsches Patent- und Markenamt, (2020), https://depatisnet.dpma.de/DepatisNet/depatisnet?action=pdf&docid=DE102020109424A1 
  5. SCHAKEL, M., First Results of Flow Meters Calibrated in LNG test facility, (2019) https://www.vsl.nl/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Liquid-nitrogen-calibrations-of-industry-standard-LNG-flow-meters-used-in-LNG-custody-transfer_public_date_added.pdf, pp. 2 – 8.
  6. SAECKER, D., VAN DER BEEK, M., FRIES M., ‘Thermometer Assembly optimized for usage in cryogenic and liquified Gases’, Conference paper for the European Flow Measurement Workshop, (2023).

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/special-reports/01092023/thermometers-assemble/

You might also like

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):

 

This article has been tagged under the following:

Natural gas news