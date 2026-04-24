U.S. Transportation Department opens first-ever LNG safety centre

U.S. Transportation Department’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) has celebrated the grand opening of its National Center of Excellence for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Safety, known as The Center, at McNeese State University.

The second Trump Administration has the unique opportunity to realise a project started under President Trump’s first administration. It proves this President has been working to secure America’s energy dominance since his very first day in office,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary, Sean P. Duffy. “Louisiana serves as America’s major LNG export hub, making it the perfect location for PHMSA’s new Center of Excellence.”

“This is not just a building. It is a resource for expertise in the operations, management, and regulatory oversight of LNG facilities,” added PHMSA Administrator, Paul Roberti. “We are here to champion the highest standards of excellence and ensure our energy infrastructure remains the safest in the world.”

The Center serves as a hub for LNG research and innovation, regulatory co-ordination, development of operational best practices, and stakeholder education. The new 5400 ft2 office space will foster collaboration between the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The National Center of Excellence was established under the Protecting our Infrastructure of Pipelines and Enhancing Safety (PIPES) Act of 2020 to enhance federal expertise in LNG operations, management, and regulatory practices, serve as a hub for best practices, and facilitate collaboration among LNG stakeholders.