Innovation without compromise
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
In the August 2025 issue of LNG Industry, Alberto Cordero, Director, Business Development, Advanced Energy, Crowley, explains why microgrids are key to next-generation business transformation. This special report lists all the sources used for this article.
- BATRA, L., HARRIS, D., KATSIGIANNAKIS, G., MACKOVYAK, J., PARMAR, H., and SCHELLER, M., ‘Rising current: America’s growing electricity demand’, ICF Interantional Inc., www.icf.com/insights/energy/impact-rapid-demand-growth-us
- ‘Power outage hits nearly all of Puerto Rico on New Year’s Eve’, npr, (31 December 2024), www.icf.com/insights/energy/impact-rapid-demand-growth-us
- COTO, D., ‘Power blackout hits all of Puerto Rico as residents prepare for Easter weekend’, The Associated Press, (17 April 2025), https://apnews.com/article/puerto-rico-blackout-easter-islandwide-3a98a5082b5fb3854df0033ca6103674
- ‘Power failures from storm Ernesto reflect the failures to improve Puero Rico’s grid’, npr, (19 August 2024), www.npr.org/2024/08/19/nx-s1-5077486/power-failures-from-storm-ernesto-reflect-the-failures-to-improve-puerto-ricos-grid
- ‘DOE Releases New Report Evaluating Increase in Electricity Demand from Data Centers’, U.S. Department of Energy, (20 December 2024), www.energy.gov/articles/doe-releases-new-report-evaluating-increase-electricity-demand-data-centers
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/special-reports/01082025/innovation-without-compromise/
You might also like
100th LNG carrier arrives at Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal
The 100th LNG carrier arrived at the Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal 01 at Voslapper Groden.