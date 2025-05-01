INOXCVA's mini LNG terminals: A modular, scalable, reliable, safe, and cost-efficient LNG distribution solution for remote locations and islands.

As a quick, affordable, and scalable energy solution for regions with limited energy access, INOXCVA’s mini LNG terminals are shaping up to be a game changer. These mini LNG terminals are designed to meet the needs of power generation, industrial fuel supply, and cleaner mobility, including ship bunkering in locations where traditional infrastructure – such as pipelines or full-scale terminals – either does not exist, or is financially and logistically unfeasible. Whether situated in remote island nations, difficult-to-reach industrial zones or underserved inland regions, these compact LNG terminals are rapidly establishing themselves as critical enablers of last-mile energy delivery.

Bridging the cleaner energy infrastructure gap

As the demand for LNG surges globally – driven by its role as a cleaner and more efficient alternative to coal and conventional liquid fuels – the challenges of accessibility and distribution remain stark. Many regions, particularly in developing nations or geographically isolated areas, lack the necessary infrastructure to import, store, and distribute LNG at smaller scale.

INOXCVA’s mini LNG terminals provide a practical and efficient solution to this bottleneck. Compact in footprint but comprehensive in capability, each terminal is a self-contained unit that integrates the entire LNG value chain – from receiving and storage to regasification and downstream delivery. This modular approach allows for easier installation, faster commissioning, and phased capacity expansion, making them a viable option for markets of all sizes.

“The shift to natural gas needs innovative infrastructure that is both accessible and affordable. Our Mini LNG terminals are engineered precisely for this – enabling efficient LNG storage, regasification and downstream distribution with minimal investment and time. We’re proud to help lead this change with our reliable, safe and future-ready terminals,” said Vijay Kalaria, Global Head – LNG, INOXCVA.

The speed and cost-effectiveness of these solutions make them ideal for governments and private players alike, who are seeking to meet urgent energy needs without compromising on environmental goals or long-term sustainability. The video shows how INOXCVA’s mini LNG terminals are already driving a positive impact.

Global deployments reinforcing expertise

INOXCVA's mini LNG terminals have been implemented at Kyleakin, Scotland and at Crabbs Island, Antigua. The Scotland terminal, designed according to European Standard EN1473 and approved by UK HSE, serves MOWI, a leading seafood company. This multifunctional terminal sets a safety and design benchmark, considered a future template globally. The Antigua terminal is designed as per American Standard NFPA 59A to provide natural gas for a 40 MW power plant. INOXCVA's innovative, modular design enabled efficient implementation with minimal site activity, showcasing expertise in delivering tailored LNG solutions for remote locations and islands, enhancing energy infrastructure and sustainability.

Further reinforcing its expertise in this domain, INOXCVA is currently constructing its largest mini LNG terminals ever, at The Bahamas. This project will feature 10 cutting-edge vacuum-insulated tanks with a cumulative LNG storage capacity of 15 000 m3. Once completed, it will supply natural gas to a 72 MW combined-cycle power plant, while also supporting shore power operations for the Nassau Cruise Terminal – significantly reducing emissions from berthed cruise ships.

These deployments exemplify how mini LNG terminals are more than stop-gap solutions; they are becoming strategic infrastructure components that support both energy transition goals and economic development in diverse contexts.

Clean, modular and fast: The case for mini LNG

What sets INOXCVA’s mini LNG terminals apart is their ability to offer multiple benefits across technical, financial and operational dimensions:

Rapid implementation : With modular construction and factory-built equipment, installation timelines are significantly shorter.

: With modular construction and factory-built equipment, installation timelines are significantly shorter. Lower CAPEX : These terminals require a fraction of the investment needed for large scale LNG facilities, making them financially viable even for small scale users or public-private partnerships.

: These terminals require a fraction of the investment needed for large scale LNG facilities, making them financially viable even for small scale users or public-private partnerships. Scalability : The modular design allows operators to begin with a base capacity and expand in phases, as demand evolves, ensuring flexibility and long-term relevance.

: The modular design allows operators to begin with a base capacity and expand in phases, as demand evolves, ensuring flexibility and long-term relevance. Multi-sector use: These terminals serve a variety of functions – from fueling industrial operations and power plants to enabling LNG bunkering for ships, and fuelling stations for heavy-duty transport.

The mini terminals include ship receiving station, with ERC package, state-of-the-art vacuum-insulated LNG storage tanks, high-efficiency regasification system, pump-out skids, pressure reducing and metering with gas chromatographs, fire and gas detection system, PLC SCADA-based control system, and other associated packages like nitrogen generation and air compressors, that ensure safe, reliable, smooth, and uninterrupted operations. Their design also meets international safety and environmental standards, making them suitable for both sensitive and high-demand applications.

Powering the clean energy future

With regulatory environments becoming more supportive of clean energy solutions, and global efforts intensifying to achieve net-zero goals, the relevance of mini LNG terminals is expected to grow even further.

INOXCVA’s offerings align perfectly with policy objectives focused on reducing carbon foot prints, rural electrification, energy equity and industrial competitiveness. They are uniquely positioned to support countries in achieving their energy transition targets – without the time and capital typically associated with large infrastructure rollouts.

To explore the possibility of a quick, cost-efficient, reliable and safe mini-LNG terminal, click here https://inoxcva.com/mini-lng-terminal-service.php