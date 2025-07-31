Titan performs first LNG bunkering operation at Cruise Port Terminal

Titan Clean Fuels has performed the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation at the Cruise Port Terminal in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's Ilma was supplied by FlexFueler 001, an LNG bunkering vessel operated by Titan Clean Fuels.

This event marks the first-ever LNG bunkering operation at the Cruise Terminal of the Port of Amsterdam, underscoring the port’s strategic commitment to supporting the energy transition and cleaner fuels for maritime transport in all shipping segments. It is also the first LNG bunkering for Ilma within the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region, signalling a significant step forward in her sustainable operations across European waters.

The operation was performed in close cooperation with Titan Clean Fuels’ strategic partner Molgas Energy Group, which supplies Ilma with LNG in other locations across Europe.

“We are proud to facilitate this historic bunkering in Amsterdam and to welcome The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection amongst our customers, offering the highest level of service,” said Grégoire Hartig, Commercial Director at Titan Clean Fuels. “FlexFueler 001’s safe and efficient transfer of LNG to Ilma demonstrates how ship-to-ship LNG bunkering is mature, flexible, and reduces the environmental impact of shipping in the most efficient way in the short term, while keeping options open for full decarbonisation in the long-term.”

The operation was carried out with the highest safety standards and full co-ordination with the Port of Amsterdam.