Titan Clean Fuels and TURN2X agree e-methane supply deal

Titan Clean Fuels has signed an offtake agreement with green energy supplier, TURN2X, to deliver e-methane to the maritime industry from 2028 onwards. Titan operates seven bunker vessels and is able to deliver in around 52 ports today, so the new e-methane agreement can help to significantly scale up green fuel supply.

TURN2X’s modular and load-flexible production plant in Miajadas, Spain, converts renewable energy and biogenic carbon dioxide into ISCC-certified e-methane. This green fuel is then fed into the grid and transported to major European ports, where Titan bunkers it to ship operators, helping them deliver on decarbonisation.

E-methane can achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions on a well-to-wake basis, with exact reductions depending on the equipment and engine technology used. It also offers an up to 95% reduction of nitrogen oxides and achieves virtually zero sulfur oxides and particulate matter emissions, such as black carbon (soot).

These emissions reductions mean ships using e-methane will be eligible for FuelEU Maritime overcompliance and the commercial benefits of banking and pooling. Shipping companies with a compliance surplus or deficit can jump into Titan’s FuelEU pool, which is underpinned by its market expertise and long-term fuel access.

TURN2X’s e-methane is also a certified renewable fuel of non-biological origin (RFNBO). When calculating FuelEU performance, shipping companies are able to essentially double-count the impact of RFNBO from 2025 to 2033. If RFNBO still makes up less than 1% of reported maritime energy use by 2031, ships may also be mandated to use a minimum of 2% RFNBO from 2034.

This deal also represents a concrete step toward industrial scale e-methane deployment and making European energy more resilient. With the EU now committed to phasing out Russian LNG, ending short-term contracts from 25 April 2026 and all long-term contracts from 1 January 2027, scaling up the production of green fuels like e-methane can directly support energy security.

Phillip Kessler, CEO of TURN2X, commented: “We are happy to partner up with Titan and Molgas, leaders in clean marine fuels, to decarbonise the shipping industry with e-methane, the fuel of choice for more and more companies in the maritime sector.”

Caspar Gooren, Commercial Director of Renewable Fuels at Titan, said: “TURN2X are true green fuel pioneers and we are excited by the significant potential of this partnership. Its team’s approach to e-methane supply is scalable: the green fuel can be produced in regions with high volumes of low-cost renewable electricity like Spain, injected into the existing gas grid, and delivered in ports where maritime offtakers need it.

“The methane pathway – via LNG, bio-LNG, and e-methane – allows shipowners to decarbonise step-by-step while protecting their existing investments. By using established infrastructure, this route also offers the lowest total cost of compliance along the way. Looking at the destination, all e-fuels have similar production processes, so the price will mainly be led by the availability, costs and scalability of supply-side infrastructure – where methane has a clear head start.”

E-methane can be ‘dropped into’ all existing LNG infrastructure with little to no modification required – including bunkering equipment, terminals and LNG dual fuel vessels. This means e-methane is supported by LNG bunkering infrastructure in approximately 222 ports worldwide and can be used in the around 850 LNG-fuelled vessels currently in operation, and the further 642 on order.