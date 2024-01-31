Galileo Technologies to help Buquebus expand LNG manufacturing plant in Argentina

Buquebus has selected Galileo’s technology to help boost production at its LNG plant in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

As a result of the Cryobox® technology, developed by Galileo for the liquefaction of natural gas, Buquebus will have a total of nine pieces of equipment in its manufacturing plant, which will result in an increase in production and efficiency in the generation of LNG in Buenos Aires.

Buquebus continues to focus on sustainable and profitable solutions in Argentina and reaffirms its commitment and confidence by expanding the LNG manufacturing plant with the acquisition of new equipment from Galileo Technologies. This time, the maritime company is incorporating two Cryobox Stations to produce LNG that will fuel the vessel Francisco, recognised as the fastest ferry in the world. These units join the project that Buquebus started 10 years ago, thus encompassing a total of nine Cryobox in San Vicente, Province of Buenos Aires.

Buquebus has chosen to incorporate new Galileo Technologies equipment because of its scalability, as well as the efficiency of its compact modules, its light weight, the significant advantages in transportation, and the ease of installation they offer. The choice of this technology not only responds to the company’s current demand, but also provides a versatile and adaptable solution for its entire operation.

It is worth noting that after the generation of energy, Buquebus carries out the transportation of LNG through cryogenic tankers by road through state-of-the-art trucks powered 100% by LNG to the Buquebus facilities in Puerto Madero. This allows LNG to reach the end consumer without relying on conventional gas pipeline networks, providing logistical flexibility that contributes to a more efficient and sustainable distribution.

Regarding the consumption of traditional fuels, LNG enables Francisco to achieve a 98% reduction in emissions produced by combustion. Currently, production is 66 tpd of LNG, which is used to fuel its two daily frequencies, resulting in operational savings of 50%. This percentage will increase significantly with the recent acquisitions of the company.