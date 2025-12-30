TT-Line signs contract for new Green Ship 2.0

TT-Line has signed the contract for the construction of a new Green RoPax vessel, marking the next milestone in the company’s long-term sustainability strategy.

The new ship, around 240 m in length and designed for approximately 1000 passengers, will feature an advanced LNG-hybrid propulsion system, complemented by a shore power–fed battery solution. This combination further extends TT-Line’s existing zero-emission strategy.

Building on the proven performance of the Green Ships Nils Holgersson and Peter Pan, the Green Ship 2.0 will integrate technical upgrades and optimised design to enhance operational efficiency, environmental performance, and passenger comfort – including improved cabin concepts and newly designed spacious outdoor areas.

The project continues TT-Line’s long-standing co-operation with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard and underlines the company’s ambition to remain at the forefront of sustainable ferry operations in the Baltic Sea region.