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  4. HAM opens new bio-LNG mobile station

HAM opens new bio-LNG mobile station

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LNG Industry,

HAM Group has commissioned the HAM León bio-LNG, bio-CNG, LNG, and CNG refuelling station, located at the Villadangos Industrial Estate, a new facility designed to support natural gas refuelling for professional fleets and heavy-duty transport in a strategic location in north-west Spain.

The station incorporates a 59 m3 mobile unit and two dispensers, each equipped with a bio-LNG/bio-CNG hose and a LNG/CNG hose. This allows for more agile operation and simplifies the refuelling process for different types of vehicles. This solution has been designed to respond immediately to the needs of the transport sector, providing operational flexibility and rapid deployment capacity in industrial environments with high freight traffic.

This service station is equipped with a remote management system that ensures its proper operation and enables the swift resolution of any incidents.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/small-scale-lng/30062026/ham-opens-new-bio-lng-mobile-station/

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This article has been tagged under the following:

LNG as fuel news LNG news in Europe