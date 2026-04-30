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  4. HAM Group network of refuelling stations to offer bio-LNG/bio-CNG

HAM Group network of refuelling stations to offer bio-LNG/bio-CNG

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LNG Industry,

HAM Group has announced that, during May, its entire network of refuelling stations will offer bio-LNG and/or bio-CNG, completing the rollout announced at the end of 2025 to extend the use of biomethane across its network.

With this step, the company is moving forward with its strategy to promote renewable fuels for transport, providing its customers with access to an energy solution that can reduce emissions without the need to modify vehicles or refuelling operations.

The use of bio-LNG and bio-CNG represents a particularly relevant renewable alternative for professional transport, as it combines operational continuity, the use of existing infrastructure and immediate application in fleets already operating with this technology.

In addition, biomethane is part of a circular economy model, as it is produced from recoverable organic waste and contributes to the development of more sustainable mobility.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/small-scale-lng/30042026/ham-group-network-of-refuelling-stations-to-offer-bio-lngbio-cng/

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This article has been tagged under the following:

LNG as fuel news LNG news in Europe