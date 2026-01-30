Axpo LNG bunkering vessel starts operations

The LNG bunkering vessel, Green Pearl, is ready to commence operations at the Italian port of Genoa. Chartered by Axpo under a long-term agreement, the 7500 m3 capacity vessel was commissioned by G&H Shipping Srl, a joint venture between Gas and Heat S.p.A., San Giorgio del Porto Spa, and Sofipa Spa.

Designed to conduct both ship to ship and ship to truck operations, the vessel will transport and distribute both LNG and bio-LNG, enhancing the speed, flexibility and efficiency of Axpo’s small scale LNG bunkering capabilities across the Mediterranean. Green Pearl also supports Italy’s role as a regional LNG hub and contributes to the country’s energy security.

Axpo’s Head of Business Area Trading & Sales, Domenico De Luca, said: “Today’s launch marks a milestone for Axpo and for Genoa, strengthening our leadership in small scale LNG and bio-LNG. By enabling lower-emission solutions and supporting future renewable fuels, Green Pearl reflects our pragmatic approach to the energy transition and reinforces Italy’s role as a regional hub.”

Commissioned by Axpo in the summer of 2023 and chartered by the group for 10 years, Green Pearl was built by a temporary consortium formed by Gas and Heat SpA and the San Giorgio del Porto shipyard. The project places the industrial application of technologies and processes at its core, combining operational safety, efficiency, and a strong focus on emissions reduction.

The vessel has a capacity of 7500 m3 of LNG and represents an advanced example of industrial technology applied to enhance sustainability in the maritime industry. Ship-to-ship bunkering services involve the transfer of fuel between vessels, while the innovative ship-to-truck technology on Green Pearl enables LNG to be transferred directly to road tankers, significantly shortening the distribution chain and facilitating delivery to end users.

G&H Shipping President, Marco Novella, added: “It is with great pride and a sense of responsibility that G&H Shipping officially delivers the new vessel to Axpo as charterer. Today marks the beginning of a long-term partnership, with an initial charter of 10 years, which we hope will double over time.”

The Head of Small Scale LNG of Axpo Daniele Corti said: “This innovative vessel is the first of its kind in Europe, and marks the further expansion of our small scale LNG capabilities in the region. Green Pearl will support the growing demand in the Mediterranean for flexible and efficient bunkering solutions.”

Green Pearl’s primary focus will be along the Italian coastline and on the Western Mediterranean. Operating with maximum flexibility, the vessel will respond to current and evolving LNG and bio-LNG bunkering and refuelling needs in major ports. Green Pearl has been chartered by Axpo as part of a strategic project aimed at developing the maritime small scale LNG and bio-LNG market, strengthening the supply chain in Italian ports and potentially other Mediterranean hubs.