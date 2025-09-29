Fincantieri delivers Star Princess

Fincantieri and Princess Cruises, one of the premiere cruise lines in the world, have celebrated the delivery of Star Princess, the second LNG-powered cruise ship in Princess Cruises’ Sphere Class, at the Monfalcone shipyard.

The ceremony was attended by Gus Antorcha, President of Princess Cruises, Mauro Bordin, President of the Regional Council of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Ester Fedullo, Prefect of the Province of Gorizia, Luca Fasan, Mayor of the Municipality of Monfalcone, Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri, Biagio Mazzotta, President of Fincantieri, Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of the Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division, Cristiano Bazzara, Director of the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone,

With a gross tonnage of approximately 178 000, Star Princess – sister ship to Sun Princess, delivered in 2024 by the Monfalcone yard – is the second largest vessel ever constructed in Italy and the second LNG-powered cruise ship that Fincantieri has built for this shipowner. It is also the second dual-fuel vessel, primarily powered by LNG, to officially join the Princess fleet. LNG is the best readily available, proven, and commercially scalable fuel for the maritime industry today that significantly reduces direct greenhouse gases and other atmospheric emissions and particulate matter.

The new vessel will accommodate approximately 4300 people and is based on a next-generation platform which features several new systems designed to enhance the energy efficiency of the ship.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and General Manager of Fincantieri, stated: “Star Princess is a symbol of our ability to shape the future of the cruise industry, combining tradition and innovation. With this vessel we confirm Fincantieri’s leadership in building a new generation of sustainable and highly technological ships, strengthening the competitiveness of the Italian industry worldwide. The Monfalcone shipyard, a true global benchmark, represents the highest expression of our expertise and craftsmanship: here we build ships that carry Italy’s name across the world and consolidate our Country’s role as a global leader in shipbuilding.”