Stolt-Nielsen to purchase shareholding in Avenir LNG Limited

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd, through its subsidiary Stolt-Nielsen Gas Ltd, has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire all the shares of Avenir LNG Ltd, owned by Golar LNG Ltd and Aequitas Ltd.

The transaction is expected to be completed during 1Q25, subject to fulfilment of the conditions to closing under the share purchase agreement. Upon completion, Stolt-Nielsen Gas Ltd will control approximately 94% of the outstanding shares and votes in Avenir LNG.

Avenir LNG specialise in small scale LNG supply, and is focused on supporting the marine energy transition through a large fleet of small scale LNG vessels. Avenir LNG owns and operates a fleet of five modern small scale LNG bunkering vessels, with two new buildings under construction.

Udo Lange, CEO, Stolt-Nielsen Ltd, commented: “I am pleased to announce this increased investment in Avenir LNG. This move not only strengthens our position in the LNG sector, but also aids our commitment to pursuing more sustainable energy solutions for the maritime, industrial, and power generation markets.”

Subject to completion of the transaction, Stolt-Nielsen Gas Ltd intends to offer to buy the shares of all remaining shareholders in Avenir LNG.

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, is acting as financial advisor to Stolt-Nielsen Ltd.