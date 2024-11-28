Eni and MSC work together to achieve decarbonisation

Eni CEO, Claudio Descalzi, and MSC Group President, Diego Aponte, have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at developing joint initiatives in the field of sustainability and energy transition.

Eni, an integrated energy company committed to the energy transition towards carbon neutrality by 2050, and MSC, a world leader in transport and cruise services, intend to extend the scope of their already fruitful business relationship to a broader geographic context and, in particular, to areas relating to sustainability and decarbonisation of their operations.

The agreement includes the potential use of LNG, as well as lower-carbon energy carriers, such as HVO and bio-LNG biofuels, as well as lubricants from renewable raw materials, for use on MSC fleets dedicated to both logistics and cruise transport. Renewable energy solutions will be assessed to contribute to the decarbonisation of MSC’s sites and facilities. More generally, the agreement aims to create new synergies between the two companies’ operations, from logistics services to intermodal transport, covering both agro-industrial activities for the production of raw materials, including agri feedstock, for biorefining, and the storage and transport of HVO biofuels through innovative intermodal sea, rail, and road transport solutions. Other evaluation areas concern the support for decommissioning of national and international offshore platforms, joint research and development initiatives and collaborations in the Open-es framework, the platform and system alliance launched by Eni for value-chain sustainability.

The agreement provides for good circular economy practices, from the on-board use of plastics also from renewable and recycled raw materials, including single-use packaging products, to the collection and management of waste produced on board the fleets, and the potential redevelopment of decommissioned Eni areas and assets.

Descalzi commented: “There are many parts of our economic and industrial systems where we must act to reduce emissions. The only way to succeed is by uniting the skills, resources and technologies across a range of stakeholders, for a widespread intervention in each of these key areas. This agreement marks the start of our collaboration with MSC in the decarbonisation of transport and cruise services. MSC is the world leader in the sector and we are confident that together we will be able to develop and implement decarbonisation initiatives, that provide an important contribution to the sector and to the reduction of emissions from our transport systems.”

Aponte added: “At MSC, we are focused on achieving a successful energy transition and to do this we need the partners we can trust and rely on. Eni has been one of these partners for many years and this MoU is a welcome and natural evolution of our relationship. We look forward to working more closely with Eni as we broaden and deepen our approach to sustainability and decarbonisation across the MSC Group of companies.”