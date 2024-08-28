James Fisher Fendercare conducts first LNG ship-to-ship transfer off UK coast

James Fisher Fendercare (JF Fendercare) – part of James Fisher and Sons plc, has completed the first LNG ship-to-ship (STS) transfer off the coast of Southwold, UK, for an energy major, delivering a safe and efficient solution.

JF Fendercare demonstrated its extensive LNG STS experience, applying industry-leading safety and quality standards to the highly complex operation. Due to the extremely low temperatures of LNG cargo at -162°C, safe and reliable operations are of paramount importance. With meticulous operation coordination from its specialist operations team, all pre-operational studies, compatibility assessments, detailed risk assessments and dynamic mooring analyses were conducted to support the STS transfer.

Ruth Christie, Product Line Director at JF Fendercare, said: “Conducting the first LNG STS operation off Southwold was a great achievement and testament to the close partnerships we have with our customers, providing operational expertise – we’re delighted at the feedback received.

“The operation was delivered successfully and I’m proud of the effort and professionalism shown by our team, with meticulous planning, co-ordination and communication, which supported the safe delivery of this operation.”

The operation was to support a gas-up/cool-down service for an LNG carrier coming out of dry dock in readiness for her next cargo. This specialised operation involves removing the inert gas from the vessel’s storage tanks by transferring LNG to slowly reduce their temperature, to -162°C, so that the tanks are ready to safely load new cargo.

JF Fendercare also worked closely with the Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) to gain all the necessary permissions from local authorities and the entire operation was overseen by JF Fendercare’s highly-experienced LNG STS Superintendents.

As the industry’s leading global LNG STS provider, the company is commit-ted to supporting the energy transition and growing demand for cleaner sources of fuel. Its specialist STS transfer services help to support the sector’s sustainability goals by reducing emissions related to port congestion, in many cases significantly reducing overall transit time, and offer greater efficiencies and operational flexibility for its customers.