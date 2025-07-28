 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Small Scale LNG
  3. 28 Jul 25
  4. HAM Group opens news LNG service station

HAM Group opens news LNG service station

Published by , Editor
LNG Industry,

HAM Group has opened a new LNG service station in Castejón, Navarra, located in the La Sardá Industrial Estate, N-232, Km 83, a road that crosses the peninsula from Castellón to the province of Burgos.

HAM has installed a mobile unit in Castejón, Navarra, with one dispenser and an LNG hose for trucks and heavy vehicles that operates 24/7/365.

The LNG service station is remotely monitored to ensure proper operation and rapid incident resolution. A 24-hour technical support line is also available to customers.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/small-scale-lng/28072025/ham-group-opens-news-lng-service-station/

You might also like

PHMSA signs lease for LNG safety at McNeese State University

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has entered into a 20-year lease agreement with McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana, as the site of the PHMSA National Center of Excellence for LNG Safety.

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):

 

This article has been tagged under the following:

LNG as fuel news LNG news in Europe