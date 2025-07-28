HAM Group opens news LNG service station

HAM Group has opened a new LNG service station in Castejón, Navarra, located in the La Sardá Industrial Estate, N-232, Km 83, a road that crosses the peninsula from Castellón to the province of Burgos.

HAM has installed a mobile unit in Castejón, Navarra, with one dispenser and an LNG hose for trucks and heavy vehicles that operates 24/7/365.

The LNG service station is remotely monitored to ensure proper operation and rapid incident resolution. A 24-hour technical support line is also available to customers.