TGE Marine partners with RMK Marine

TGE Marine is co-operating with RMK Marine for their new bunker 7800 m3 LNG bunker vessel.

This project has been ongoing since summer of 2024, and TGE Marine’s Technical Sales Director, Johannes Dziuba, has been at the forefront of this project.

Dziuba said: “I am very happy that our close co-operation with RMK Marine has yielded us this project. We have previous experience working together with Sirius and we know that it will be a great vessel. Even more special for us, this is the first vessel we see being built in Turkiyë.”

The vessel Celsius being built is an LNG bunker vessel and it will have TGE Marine’s Type C Bi-lobe tanks and a cargo handling and fuel gas system on board. The vessel will be used for servicing a variety of LNG -fuelled vessels and accommodate the needs an LNG-fuelled ship will have for efficient bunkering, gas freeing, and conditioning operations.

Dziuba added: “As we are using Type C tanks, these tanks can handle gases in high pressure and cryogenic conditions, which allows for the safe handling and efficient transport of LNG. All operations can be carried out with the utmost crew safety in mind.”

Jonas Backman from Sirius Shipping is looking forward to the working relationship: “We are happy that we can work with TGE Marine again. We have a successful previous collaboration since 2017 with TGE Marine from our Coralius vessel. Our vision is to be the long-term first choice for our clients, suppliers and colleagues, and to be able to use TGE Marine’s equipment once again is a proof that we are moving towards our vision.”

Jakob Nielsen, Sales Director of TGE Marine, commented: “After a close to 10 years relationship with Sirius, it is great to now be involved in the vessel being built at RMK Marine and thus build further strong relationships between RMK Marine, Sirius, Gasum and TGE Marine. We are very excited and proud to be selected for the Sirius’ and Gasum’s new vessel! It is a great achievement for TGE Marine, and we believe this will be the start of a very good relationship and developing a strong position for building of LNG bunker vessels in Europe. This will also play a very important part of the much-needed infrastructure for the rapid growing LNG-fuelled shipping fleet in the Baltic Sea and Kattegat Sea.”

When asking RMK Marine for their vision for the vessel, RMK Marine CEO, Dr Utku Alanç, explained: “The Celsius project is a reflection of RMK Marine’s vision to provide innovative and environmentally-friendly solutions for sustainability.”