Bureau Veritas supports final delivery of CIMC SOE's third LNG bunkering vessel

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has announced that the third 7600 m3 LNG bunkering vessel, S1067, has been delivered, built by Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co. Ltd (CIMC SOE) for Seaspan Energy.

This project is a further example of BV’s continued collaboration with leading shipbuilders, charterers, and shipyards to continue to support the development of LNG bunkering vessels, which are a vital tool in supporting the maritime industry in its transition to more sustainable fuels.

CIMC SOE’s vessel features advanced capabilities, including dual-fuel operation, an advanced DC power distribution system, and twin Type C cargo tanks. It is also equipped with two azimuth thrusters for main propulsion, dual compressor systems for boil-off gas handling, a sub-cooler unit to maintain tank pressure, and three manifold stations for maximum flexibility during bunkering operations. The collaboration between CIMC SOE and BV highlights the importance of trusted partnerships to ensure the adherence to the highest standards of quality, safety, and environmental responsibility to deliver the world’s essential bunkering vessels for transition fuels.

The certification of LNG bunker vessels is critical to ensuring ship owners and operators are able to continue to achieve regulatory compliance, whilst also supporting the growing demand for LNG within the industry. As the sector accelerates its efforts to decarbonise, LNG represents a viable transition fuel which reduces greenhouse gas emissions compared with conventional marine fuel. BV is continuing to support the development of low-carbon alternative fuels by applying its expertise in LNG – having now classified approximately 35% of the world’s bunkering ships in service and approximately 50% of the current order book – to inform the development of methanol and ammonia production.

Alex Gregg-Smith, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific (APA) at BV, highlighted: “We’ve had a long-standing partnership with CIMC SOE, known for their innovation in specialised shipbuilding, including cargo tanks, topside modules and small scale liquefied gas carriers. This final delivery of three 7600 m³ LNG bunkering vessels is a great example of our shared dedication to driving sustainability and supporting the decarbonisation of the maritime sector.”

Shen Lintao, Deputy General Manager of the Shipbuilding Division, CIMC SOE, commented: “After numerous meticulous adjustments and strict inspections, the S1067 is the fruit of the close cooperation and joint efforts of the company and its partners. Since the launching ceremony on 1 July 2024, all team members have painstakingly refined and worked tirelessly, demonstrating CIMC SOE's outstanding technical strength and innovation capabilities, as well as the spirit of co-operation.”

Harly Penner, the President of Seaspan Energy, expressed his gratitude to the leadership and the entire team of CIMC SOE in his speech.

BV has previously collaborated with CIMC SOE on several major projects, including three 16500 m³ LPG carriers and six 27500 m³ LNG dual-fuel carriers. Looking forward, BV will continue collaborating with CIMC SOE on innovative projects, including two 12500 m³ LNG bunkering vessels, two 24000 m³ liquefied ethylene gas (LEG) carriers, and its new SPP40 Platform supply vessels.