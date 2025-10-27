Titan Clean Fuels completes first bio-LNG delivery in Portsmouth
Titan has completed the first delivery of bio-LNG to Brittany Ferries’ Saint-Malo during one of its recent regular bunker calls in Portsmouth International Port with the company’s Optimus bunkering vessel.
This hybrid ferry operates on LNG, battery power, or a combination to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Bio-LNG delivers over compliance with the FuelEU Maritime regulation, presenting benefits via pooling, banking, and borrowing. Pooling allows operators to combine over and under-compliant ships’ balances, so the pool offsets individual deficits or surpluses. Banking involves carrying surplus over to the next year. Borrowing means using next year’s surplus early, with interest.
Bio-LNG can also be ‘dropped into’ all established LNG bunkering infra-structure, including LNG-fuelled ships, and blended with LNG or e-methane at any ratio – with no vessel modification required. This flexibility enables operators to pursue initial emissions reductions through LNG and by introducing biomethane in line with their voluntary and regulatory emissions targets.
