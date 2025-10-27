Rolande opens new bio-LNG station in Germany

Rolande has opened a new bio-LNG station in Großmehring, Germany, as part of plans to make heavy road transport more sustainable.

The official opening on 22 October was kicked off with a welcome speech by CEO, Jolon van der Schuit. Member of the Bundestag, Christian Moser, also emphasised in his speech the importance of alternative fuels such as bio-LNG for achieving climate targets in the transport sector. Those present were then given a demonstration of the latest LNG trucks and a practical explanation of the refuelling process with bio-LNG.

The new station in Großmehring is located directly on the A9 motorway, one of Europe’s most important north-south corridors for logistics. This gives the location a key role in connecting southern Germany with Rolande’s existing network in the Netherlands, Belgium, and the rest of Germany.

“We remain focused on investing in the expansion of our network to accelerate the transition to sustainable transport across Europe, without compromising on profitability, range or availability,’ said van der Schuit.

The station offers 100% bio-LNG, produced from organic waste streams such as manure and food waste. This fuel can be used directly in existing LNG trucks and can achieve up to 200% CO2 reduction compared to diesel. Rolande’s bio-LNG is also fully certified and meets the requirements of CSRD reporting.

With two LNG pumps, wide access roads, and self-service functionality, the station is equipped for intensive use in international transport. It is open 24/7 and compatible with all LNG vehicles.