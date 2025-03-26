Klaipeda LNG terminal completes 500 LNG transfer operations

The operator of the Klaipeda LNG terminal, KN Energies, has marked a significant milestone in mid-March – since the start of operations, 500 ship-to-ship LNG transfer operations have been completed at the terminal.

The 500th cargo arrived at the Klaipeda LNG terminal from the US. LNG shipments from the US have been delivered to Klaipeda since August 2017. Since then, Klaipeda has received a total of 78 American LNG cargoes.

“The 500th LNG transfer operation is an important achievement not only for the Klaipeda LNG terminal, but also for the energy security of the entire region. This is the result of the joint efforts of all parties involved – the KN Energies team, which has been effectively planning and executing operations for a decade, the technical operator of the FSRU Independence, Hoegh LNG Klaipeda, and our terminal clients, including one of the largest, Ignitis. For 10 years, the terminal has ensured a stable gas supply to the region, with zero safety incidents recorded during this period. I extend my thanks to everyone who has contributed and will continue to contribute to this success story and the adherence to the highest operational standards,” said Mindaugas Navikas, Chief Commercial Officer of KN Energies.

Out of the 500 transfer operations, more than 100 were related to Ignitis activities. Symbolically, Ignitis was the client for both the first LNG cargo, which arrived in October 2014, and the 500th cargo delivered to Klaipeda on 15 March 2025.

“A reliable partnership is especially important for our business, and we have been successfully nurturing it for many years with our strategic partner, KN Energies. This collaboration ensures a stable and efficient supply of LNG, allowing us to promptly respond to market changes and client needs. The terminal is a strategic link to the global market, enabling us to supply natural gas from any country in the world, thus ensuring supply flexibility and competitiveness,” added Arturas Bortkevicius, CEO of Ignitis.

So far in 2025, 24 LNG transfer operations have been carried out in Klaipeda, with a total of 83 in 2024. Since the terminal's launch in October 2014, approximately 205 TWh of LNG have been transferred. The majority originated from Norway (52%) and the US (37%), but Klaipeda has also received LNG from countries like Nigeria, Trinidad and Tobago, Egypt, Algeria, and others. The terminal serves clients from five countries – Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, Norway, and Estonia.

The Klaipeda LNG terminal, consisting of the FSRU Independence, a jetty, and a connecting gas pipeline, was the first terminal of its kind in the Baltic region and across Northern Europe, and the second in Europe overall. In December 2024, KN Energies assumed ownership of the FSRU Independence, which was registered under the Lithuanian flag in the Register of Seagoing Ships of the Republic of Lithuania. The Law on Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal of the Republic of Lithuania mandates ensuring the terminal operations until 31 December 2044.