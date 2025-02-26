Permanent truck-to-ship license granted for Port of Le Havre
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
Titan deployed five trucks in early February to complete this operation for Furetank , one of its long established seagoing customers, for its vessel Fure Viskaer. While the company was already able to offer ship-to-ship (STS) bunkering in the port, it can now officially provide the truck-to-ship (TTS) option following the grant of a permanent TTS license.
Although STS LNG transfers have become more popular, the company is committed to offering a wide range of bunkering services to remain flexible to its customers’ needs. Using dedicated infrastructure and accredited delivery protocols also enables us to safely offer multiple TTS deliveries, allowing trucks to discharge simultaneously.
https://www.lngindustry.com/small-scale-lng/26022025/permanent-truck-to-ship-license-granted-for-port-of-le-havre/
