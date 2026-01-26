Gasnam: Spanish ports quadruples LNG bunkering volumes

The use of LNG as a fuel for maritime propulsion continues to accelerate in the Iberian Peninsula. According to data compiled by Gasnam, in 2025, LNG supplies to ships in Spanish ports exceeded 8.1 TWh, more than quadrupling the volume recorded just two years prior. In terms of energy consumption, the LNG and bio-LNG loaded last year is equivalent to filling the tanks of approximately 16 million cars.

This growth is due, on the one hand, to the increase in the number of LNG-powered vessels joining the international fleet and, on the other hand, to the progressive development of bunkering infrastructure, which has allowed Spanish ports to consolidate themselves as reference hubs for the supply of alternative fuels. One particularly relevant fact is that 12% of the LNG supplied in 2025 has already been of renewable origin (bio-LNG), which represents a significant step towards reducing emissions and achieving climate neutrality in maritime transport.

The growth in supply has been accompanied by a structural change in the bunkering model. In the last year, ship-to-ship (STS) operations have gone from representing 44% to 80% of the total, consolidating themselves as the majority option compared to other formats, due to their greater flexibility and operational efficiency.

Portugal also marked a significant milestone in 2025 with the effective commencement of LNG bunkering. A total of 342 GWh were supplied across 13 operations, primarily STS (Stand-Terminal) operations at the port of Sines, reinforcing the Iberian Peninsula's role as a strategic hub for LNG bunkering.

The evolution of the international maritime market reinforces this trend. According to data provided by DNV, in 2025, ships using alternative fuels maintained a stable share of 38% of the gross tonnage of new orders, despite the overall decline in the number of orders.

LNG and bio-LNG have consolidated their position as the primary fuel carrier, with 188 new orders, equivalent to 31% of total gross tonnage, particularly in the container ship segment. Methanol remains the second most popular option, while ammonia and hydrogen are still in a more nascent stage.

In parallel, deliveries of ships powered by alternative fuels have accelerated. In 2025, 193 LNG-powered vessels and 59 methanol-powered vessels were added to the fleet, allowing the LNG fleet to grow by 30% and the methanol fleet to double. Currently, the global fleet totals almost 1500 LNG vessels, including those already in operation and those on order.

Fleet development has been accompanied by significant progress in supply infrastructure. In 2025, 22 new LNG bunkering vessels were added to the global order book. Currently, the fleet has 62 LNG bunkering vessels in operation and 38 on order, strengthening bunkering capacity at major international ports.

The transition to low-emission fuels, such as LNG and especially bio-LNG, represents a significant step towards the sustainability of maritime transport and global commitments to emissions neutrality.