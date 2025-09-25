Molgas extends bunkering offering into Portugal

Molgas has carried out the first-ever LNG bunkering operation at the Port of Leixões in Portugal.

The operation took place using the multi-truck-to-ship method, establishing a permanent LNG supply point in Portugal, and fuelled Ilma, the newest ship from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

Fernando Breda, Commercial Director Molgas Portugal, said: “Regular LNG bunkering operations in Portugal are a major milestone in our journey: a relevant contribution to the decarbonisation of ocean mobility, placing Portugal at the forefront, in line with the sustainability policies long followed in other Member States.”

Johannes R. Richter, Molgas Marine Group Leader, added: “We’re excited to extend LNG bunkering operations to Portugal, adding another vital link to our flexible European supply network – ensuring cleaner energy is available where and when it’s needed, through multiple infrastructure solutions.”

Captain Rui Cunha, concluded: “The completion of this first LNG bunkering operation in Portugal marks a historic milestone for the Port of Leixões and for the national maritime energy transition.”