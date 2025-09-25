Gasum and Preem enter strategic partnership

Gasum and Preem have signed a strategic co-operation agreement that enables Preem's corporate customers to refuel liquid and compressed biogas at Gasum stations in Sweden. On top of the environmental benefits, all transactions will be consolidated into a single invoice.

Road transport accounts for one-third of Sweden’s greenhouse gas emissions, and last year, these emissions increased by 18%. Increasing biogas use in road traffic is one of the most efficient ways to reduce these emissions today.

In order to increase the availability of biogas for Swedish logistics companies, Preem and Gasum have signed a strategic partnership to open Gasum’s biogas filling station network to Preem’s customers. Preem card holders will be able to refuel at Gasum stations before the end of December this year.

The partnership is part of both companies’ long-term commitment to reducing emissions in the transport sector and supporting the transition to a more sustaina-ble energy system in Sweden.

“Since entering the Swedish market in 2019, we have been building a nation-wide network of bio-LNG filling stations to help trucking companies reach their emission-reduction goals. With the network now in place, this partnership makes it even easier for more logistics providers and drivers to choose sustainable alter-natives and to be a part of the transition to cleaner transports,” said Sharareh Edström, Head of Traffic Sweden, Gasum.

“Biogas is a fantastic product that can be produced from food waste, manure, damaged crops, or wastewater from industry. By making use of these wastes, biogas contributes to a circular economy and reduces our dependence on importing fossil energy. The fact that we at Preem can now offer our customers both compressed biogas and bio-LNG through Gasum's nationwide station network is really positive, as biogas is an important piece of the puzzle in the transition for transport companies,” added Daniel Granquist, Business Development at Preem.

According to several expert agencies and research institutions, it will be challenging to meet Swedish national climate targets without a significant reduction in fossil emissions from road transport. Authorities such as the Swedish Energy Agency, the Climate Policy Council, and the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency emphasise that a higher share of renewable fuels will be essential to achieve these reductions.

“This collaboration with Gasum is an important step in our ambition to offer the market’s most comprehensive and sustainable portfolio of fuels. It allows us to better meet our customers’ growing demand for alternative fuels – while simplifying their day-to-day operations with an integrated solution,” commented Jim Niesel, Head of Sales CRT at Preem.