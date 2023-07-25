HAM inaugurates new LNG service station in Granada

HAM Group has opened an LNG service station in Cijuela, Granada, located next to the A-92, exit 225, km 25, Andalusian regional highway, which connects the cities of Seville and Almería.

HAM has installed a mobile unit in Granada that has one dispenser, with an LNG hose for trucks and heavy vehicles, with 24/7/365 hours, offering quick and safe refuelling with any credit or debit card or with the HAM Card for professional use, only for companies and freelancers.

The LNG service station is monitored remotely to guarantee its operation and the rapid resolution of incidents, making a 24-hour technical assistance telephone number available to customers.

With the new opening of HAM Granada GNL, the company already has a wide network made up of more than 120 LNG-CNG service stations, on the main transport routes in Spain and the rest of Europe.