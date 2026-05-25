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  4. Oman LNG enters into co-operation agreement with Adroit

Oman LNG enters into co-operation agreement with Adroit

Published by , Editorial Assistant
LNG Industry,

Oman LNG has entered into a co-operation agreement with Adroit under the title ‘AI-Enabled Contracting and Digital Shift Handover Transformation’, as part of its continued efforts to accelerate the digital transformation and strengthen innovation across the energy sector.

The initiative aims to develop intelligent solutions for tender management and operational shift handovers, enhancing operational efficiency, supporting informed decision-making, and strengthening governance and business continuity.

The agreement reflects Oman LNG’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies, enhancing operational resilience, and reinforcing its leadership in digital innovation.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/small-scale-lng/25052026/oman-lng-enters-into-co-operation-agreement-with-adroit/

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