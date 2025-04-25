Axpo expands small scale LNG operations

Axpo has completed its first LNG ship-to-ship delivery in the Port of Algeciras, marking the expansion of its LNG bunkering operations to a second Spanish port. Axpo’s 7500 m3 small scale LNG vessel Avenir Aspiration delivered LNG to MSC, a leading global shipping company, reinforcing Axpo’s growing presence in key Mediterranean hubs.

Approximately 5000 m3 of LNG was transferred to the MSC vessel Mariacristina in Algeciras, Spain’s largest port. This follows the ship-to-ship bunkering in March 2025 of around 5800 m3 of LNG to an MSC vessel in the Port of Málaga. The latest delivery further consolidates Axpo’s position as a reliable provider of LNG bunkering services in the Mediterranean region.

Axpo’s Head of Small Scale LNG, Daniele Corti, said: “This successful delivery marks another important milestone for our LNG bunkering business. By expanding our operations to a second port in Spain, we continue to implement Axpo’s ambitious small scale LNG growth strategy and strengthen our presence as a reliable LNG partner.”