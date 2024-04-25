HAM Italia inaugurate first LNG-CNG refuelling station in Italy

HAM Italia and the HAM Group have inaugurated the first EDUX LNG-CNG refuel-ling station in Italy, located in Via del Camposanto, in front of the ‘Stagnoni’ access to the Port of La Spezia, exit Lerici-Porto on the A12-A15 motorway.

This new HAM EDUX filling station joins the extensive network of filling stations offered by HAM Italia, which currently has more than 40 filling stations. Its customers will be able to refuel LNG (two hoses) for trucks and heavy vehicles, as well as CNG (two hoses) for cars, light vehicles, and trucks. Refuelling can be done with the HAM/Rati Carburanti/DKV/UTA/On Turtle Card for professional use or with a bank credit/debit card.

HAM Italia EDUX Porto di La Spezia is a mobile and transportable LNG and CNG refuelling station, characterised by a fast installation and start-up in less than 24 hours. The gas station is managed remotely to guarantee its correct operation, it is open 24/7 and has a year-round telephone service to resolve any incidents.