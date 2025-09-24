Galveston LNG Bunker Port selects NV5 LNG Engineering as EPC contractor

Galveston LNG Bunker Port, LLC (GLBP) has selected NV5 LNG Engineering Services, Inc. as EPC contractor to build its new LNG terminal. With an initial capacity of 360 000 gal./d (200 000 tpy), the terminal at Shoal Point in Texas City, Texas, will provide bunker fuel for ships in the greater Houston-Galveston region. NV5 LNG, a subsidiary of NV5 Global, Inc., is a North American leader in EPC for energy infrastructure.

Located on the Texas City Ship Channel in the Texas City industrial area, the GLBP facility will serve as a platform to supply conventional LNG, renewable LNG, and synthetic e-LNG by fuel barge to the rapidly expanding fleet of LNG-fuelled vessels.

The GLBP facility is optimally located to serve major ports, including Port Houston, the Port of Galveston and the Port of Texas City. It is projected to come online in 2028 as the US Gulf Coast’s first dedicated LNG liquefaction facility for marine bunkering.

Peter Dirksen, Vice President of NV5 LNG, noted: “We are thrilled to assist GLBP with their strategic initiative. The terminal can play a pivotal role in diversifying the region’s energy mix, enhancing new marine fuel supply resilience, and delivering cleaner-burning fuel to the maritime industry. Our proven EPC expertise, combined with a strong local workforce, positions us to deliver this project. We are pleased to collaborate with GLBP on this project, the leading and only proposed dedicated LNG bunker project in the Houston-Galveston region.”

Shaun Davison, CDO for GLBP, added: “Selecting NV5 LNG reflects our confidence in their ability to execute world-class projects based on 40 years of experience and innovation. The new LNG marine fuels terminal aligns with our long-term vision of transitional and sustainable clean fuel growth. This project will significantly increase our capacity to meet rising demand while reducing carbon intensity.”