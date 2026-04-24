Titan’s first FuelEU Maritime pool verified by DNV

With its verification by DNV, Titan Clean Fuels, part of Molgas, has concluded its first pooling exercise for the compliance period 2025 under the FuelEU Maritime regulation. The clean fuel supplier has shared that its first FuelEU pool included several hundred vessels, balancing out operators with compliance deficits with those having positive compliance balances.

“The conclusion of this first pooling round is providing the proof of concept for our FuelEU pooling service, which we are aiming to roll out to the benefit of even more over- and under-compliant vessels in 2026 and the following years,” said Grégoire Hartig, Commercial Director at Titan.

Titan manages the FuelEU Pooling process from end to end, including the provision of over-compliant bio-LNG, accepting or excluding new vessels, and the verification of the pool by DNV. It takes full contractual responsibility along the chain. This means it can drive the generation of compliance and respond to bunker and pooling market dynamics. The know-your-customer (KYC) processes also ensure all pooling counterparts fulfil their financial commitments and abide by sanctions.

As a bunker vessel owner, Titan also manages its own ships in the pool. In this pooling period, approximately 73% of the LNG consumption by Titan’s Optimus bunker vessel was bio-LNG. Titan expects that to be about 100% bio-LNG in the next pooling phase.

“Pooling was designed to provide a competitive advantage to all alternative fuels, with LNG and bio-LNG in particular delivering on the regulation’s potential today. Our customers running LNG-fuelled vessels were able to benefit from their early investment into cleaner propulsion, and several LNG-fuelled vessels chose to run on bio-LNG, backed by the value generated from pooling,” Hartig added.

According to Titan, this progress shows that the European Commission has designed and implemented FuelEU Maritime well. The pooling mechanism is an essential, flexible, and well-thought-out tool that smoothly but firmly pushes the shipping industry’s transition towards low-carbon propulsion.

As shipowners and operators look to improve their environmental performance, create value, and manage their exposure to FuelEU penalties, pooling is set to be a shipping trend to watch in 2026 and beyond.