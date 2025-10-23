Gasum’s gas-powered vessel fleet sails on bio-LNG

Gasum’s fleet of gas-powered bunkering and carrier vessels have, for some time now, operated entirely on bio-LNG. With this move, Gasum’s vessels have already generated a generous amount of compliance for the company’s FuelEU Maritime pool.

Gasum’s fleet comprises two bunkering vessels, delivering LNG and bio-LNG to ships at ports, as well as two carrier vessels that transport liquefied gas across the Nordics and Northern Europe. Each vessel is equipped with a dual-fuel gas engine, enabling the use of renewable bio-LNG as fuel.

By powering its own chartered vessels with bio-LNG, Gasum is able to provide flexibility to the pool’s balance as the year is nearing its end and more regulation surplus is demanded.

“As we are now in the last quarter of the first FuelEU Maritime regulation year, there’s never been a more critical moment for ship owners to act. Joining Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool is the easiest and most reliable way to secure compliance. Adding our own fleet to the pool as compliance generators helps to secure more compliance surplus, but the amount is still limited,” said Jacob Granqvist, Vice President, Maritime, Gasum.”

Gasum’s gas carrier vessels are chartered from Anthony Veder, who is also an offtaker in Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool. One of Gasum’s bunker vessels, Coralius, is jointly owned by Anthony Veder and Sirius Shipping. Gasum’s other bunker vessel Kairos, is owned by Bernhard Schulte.

In addition to Gasum’s own vessels, the pool includes other partners that are able to generate surplus with dual-fuel ships. By using bio-LNG across several gas-powered vessels, Gasum generates surplus emission reductions that can then be allocated to other ships in the pool.

The FuelEU Maritime regulation aims to reduce greenhouse gas intensity of fuels used in shipping by gradually increasing requirements for renewable low-carbon fuels. To help the industry adapt, FuelEU Maritime allows the formation of compliance pools. Pooling groups together vessels whose collective emissions can be balanced to meet regulatory targets more flexibly and efficiently.