Baleària receives third dual-fuel ferry

Mercedes Pinto, the third new 123-m dual-fuel Ro-Pax fast ferry designed by Incat Crowther for Spanish operator Baleària, has been launched by shipbuilder Astilleros Armon Gijon S.A in Spain. Work on the vessel’s internal fit-out will now continue before sea trials in early 2026.

The new vessel comes after the success of its twin vessels Eleanor Roosevelt and Margarita Salas, also built by Astilleros Armon Gijon S.A. Margarita Salas has been in operation since 2024, successfully servicing Baleària’s busy route between Barcelona and the Balearic Islands of Mallorca and Menorca, while Eleanor Roosevelt has been in service since 2021, operating between Denia on the Spanish mainland and the islands of Ibiza and Mallorca.

Capable of transporting 1200 passengers and 425 vehicles, Mercedes Pinto features an iterative design based on the successful, proven and customised platforms of Eleanor Roosevelt and Margarita Salas. Like Margarita Salas, the second vessel in the fleet, Mercedes Pinto features a range of design improvements on the original platform, including an additional passenger deck with a spacious lounge area in the bow and an expanded aft terrace with an outdoor bar service.

Like other vessels in the Ro-Pax ferry fleet, Mercedes Pinto is powered by dual-fuel natural gas engines. Mercedes Pinto is future-proofed for a low and zero-emissions future with the capability to operate on 100% bio-LNG or green hydrogen blends of up to 25%. The vessel also features energy efficiency systems, smart sensors, and integrated emissions monitoring equipment, and enhanced real-time navigation systems, reinforcing Baleària’s commitment to sustainability and fleet digitalisation.

The new vessel is named after Spanish writer, journalist, and human rights activist Mercedes Pinto, and is expected to join its twin vessels in service in 2026.

Baleària President, Adolfo Utor, said: “The addition of Mercedes Pinto to our fleet of state-of-the-art Ro-Pax fast ferries highlights Baleària’s commitment to pioneering innovation, advancing sustainability and setting new standards in customer experience. Following the success of Eleanor Roosevelt and Margarita Salas we are thrilled to be partnering with Incat Crowther and Astilleros Armon on the design and delivery of Mercedes Pinto. Incat Crowther’s deep knowledge of our operational requirements meant we could partner with their team of naval architects from the outset to make bespoke refinements to the design of Mercedes Pinto. The successful launch of Mercedes Pinto is a major milestone for Baleària, and we’re proud to welcome yet another Spanish-built Ro-Pax fast ferry to our fleet.”

Incat Crowther’s Technical Manager, Dan Mace, said: “Mercedes Pinto is the fifth large Ro-Pax fast ferry Incat Crowther has designed for Baleària in the last six years and represents a continuation of our team’s strong commitment to support Baleària and Astilleros Armon. With Eleanor Roosevelt and Margarita Salas already in operation, and two new 87-m 100% electric, zero-emission Ro-Pax fast ferries also set to be built in Spain, the launch of Mercedes Pinto demonstrates our ability to deliver at scale. Working with Armon, we are providing the capability to design and construct multiple large fast ferries simultaneously in Europe. We’re now looking forward to seeing Mercedes Pinto perform during sea trials and begin operation.”