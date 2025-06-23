Seaspan completes first car carrier ship-to-ship LNG bunkering at Long Beach

Seaspan Energy has completed its first LNG bunkering operation to a pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) at the Port of Long Beach. On 12 June 2025, the Seaspan Baker conducted a ship-to-ship LNG bunkering at anchor to the Plumeria Leader — an LNG-powered PCTC operated by NYK Line. This follows the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering of a tanker in Long Beach on 17 May 2025.

“We are extremely proud to achieve this significant milestone as the first company to complete a ship-to-ship LNG bunkering of a pure car carrier in the Port of Long Beach,” said Harly Penner, President of Seaspan Energy. “This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and collaboration of our team, NYK, and the Port of Long Beach. And we look forward to expanding our service on the West Coast of North America.”

“This milestone reflects our strong commitment to decarbonising the maritime sector,” added Kaori Takahashi, General Manager, Fuel Group, NYK LINE. “Collaborating with partners such as Seaspan Energy allows us to advance low-carbon fuel solutions and deliver on our environmental goals while ensuring operational excellence.”

LNG is widely regarded as a viable alternative to conventional marine fuels, offering substantial environmental benefits. Over its entire lifecycle, greenhouse gas emissions are reduced by up to 27%. Beyond that, vessels using LNG also produce significantly fewer harmful emissions – over 90% fewer particulates, nitrogen oxides, and sulfur oxides – making it an essential solution for meeting targets from the International Maritime Organization. These benefits also extend to coastal communities and port cities like Vancouver, Prince Rupert, Seattle, and Long Beach, which experience improved air quality as a result.