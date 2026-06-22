Axpo conducts its first bio-LNG refuelling in Barcelona

Axpo’s refuelling of a Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) vessel is its first ship-to-ship bio-LNG bunkering operation in the port of Barcelona. MOL’s Lapis Ace vehicle carrier received bio-LNG from Axpo's bunkering vessel, Green Pearl.

Reinforcing its commitment to supporting the maritime industry's transition to lower-emission fuels, this latest ship-to-ship bio-LNG bunkering operation demonstrates Axpo's expanding capability to serve leading shipping operators across major ports in Spain.

Axpo's Head of Small Scale LNG, Daniele Corti, said: “The refuelling operation with MOL in Barcelona represents another key moment for LNG adoption in Spain. We're not only developing infrastructure. We're proving that alternative ma-rine fuels can be operationally reliable and cost-effective. As demand for LNG and bio-LNG continues to increase, Axpo's growing operations in Málaga, Algeciras, and now Barcelona demonstrate that this is no longer a niche market. It is a critical stepping stone in the maritime industry's transition to a lower-carbon fu-ture.”

Axpo has been selected to supply bio-LNG fuel to MOL across the Mediterranean, providing bunkering services at the Spanish ports of Málaga and Barcelona. The agreement expands Axpo's role in lower-emission maritime transport and builds on its existing Western European supply partnership with MOL, which began in March 2025.