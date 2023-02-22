Liqvis GmbH and revis bioenergy GmbH conclude supply agreement

Liqvis GmbH and revis bioenergy GmbH have concluded an agreement on supplying bio-LNG. Based on current planning, revis bioenergy GmbH will supply Liqvis with bio-LNG from mid-2023. Bio-LNG is carbon neutral and is produced exclusively from advanced waste and residual agricultural materials in accordance with EU regulation RED II. In future, this will be produced in a revis biomethane liquefaction plant. Bio-LNG enables a significant carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) saving compared to conventional LNG. Liqvis plans to offer bio-LNG as an alternative fuel for heavy duty transport at its LNG filling stations in Germany from the summer of 2023 and to gradually convert its entire supply portfolio to 100% bio-LNG.

“Unfortunately, due to the high gas prices caused by geopolitical developments in recent months, LNG is no longer competitive as an alternative fuel for heavy duty transport when compared with conventional fuels. Particularly our customers in the forwarding and logistics sector, who have relied on LNG-powered vehicles, have come under severe economic pressure. Together with revis bioenergy GmbH, we have succeeded in concluding a bio-LNG supply contract which makes us less dependent on price developments on the European gas exchanges, while at the same time enabling more sustainable competitiveness with diesel fuels. We are pleased to be working together with a strong partner, revis bioenergy GmbH, to make another important contribution on the road to decarbonising heavy duty transport in Germany. The bio-LNG supply contract, under which the first quantities are to be delivered in 2H23 according to current plans, thus creates a clear perspective for our customers and strengthens the future viability of this drive technology,” said Sebastian Gröblinghoff, Managing Director of Liqvis GmbH.

In revis bioenergy GmbH, Liqvis has gained a strong partner that specialises in the operation of biogas and biomethane plants using residual and waste materials. As a partner and marketer for green gases and fuels, revis will also take over liquefaction of the biomethane produced, added Simon Detscher, GF of revis bioenergy GmbH.

Uniper subsidiary, Liqvis, has been operating LNG filling stations at strategic transport hubs with particularly high heavy-duty transport volumes since 2017. Offering conventional LNG has helped its customers to achieve significant CO 2 savings over the use of diesel as a fuel. Through co-operation with another strong partner, Liqvis will be able to offer its customers a completely carbon-neutral product at prices competitive with diesel from mid-2023. Liqvis is working hard to increase the share of bio-LNG in the filling station network to 100% in 2H23.

Since they emit very little CO 2 , particulate matter or nitrogen oxide, LNG heavy duty trucks currently have no trouble meeting the high environmental requirements of the Euro VI emission standard. The use of bio-LNG, which works without need-ing any alterations to LNG heavy duty trucks or filling station equipment, offers users the opportunity to take on another technologically pioneering role in carrying out climate-neutral transport.