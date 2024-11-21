Largest LNG bunker vessel in Europe christened

The Energy Stockholm, Europe’s largest inland LNG bunker vessel with a capacity of 8000 m3, was christened in Rotterdam on 13 November 2024, by its godmother, Saheera Ahmad, Head of Business Development – Marine LNG for Shell.

The vessel is owned and operated by LNG Shipping (a joint venture between Victrol and Sogestran).

It will be handed over to Shell Western LNG B.V under a long-term charter contract, for bunkering operations in the ports of Zeebrugge, Antwerp, Rotterdam, and Amsterdam (ZARA).

The Energy Stockholm will increase Shell’s bunkering capacity in the ZARA region. It is capable of bunkering a wide variety of vessels, from ferries to large container ships. Its LNG cargo handling system allows it to bunker not only traditional tanks but also membrane-type tanks.

The Energy Stockholm is LNG Shipping’s second inland bunker vessel chartered to Shell. The first, the LNG London, with a capacity of 3000 m3, was launched in July 2019.

David Patron, Commercial Director for Oil/Chemicals/Gas at Sogestran, explained: “The Energy Stockholm builds on the operational expertise gained by the LNG London over the past four years. It is at the forefront of new technologies to optimise its energy consumption and reduce its emissions.”

It is equipped with energy efficient technologies such as a hybrid-electric dual-fuel propulsion system powered by pure gas and diesel generators (compatible with bio-diesel) and it is able to recover cargo boil-off gas to be burnt as fuel.

The vessel is the first LNG bunker vessel for inland waterways to use batteries and shore power connection. A 500 kWh battery pack allows it to navigate under battery power for 30 minutes at a time.

The company Victrol is responsible for its operations.

Peter Maes, Chief Technical Officer – Victrol, said: “Following the positive experience with building and operating the LNG London, I was pleased to lead this new project. Constructing the largest inland LNG barge ever built in Europe was both challenging and exciting. I extend my gratitude to everyone who contributed to this ambitious building process, and I wish the crew great success in operating the barge.”