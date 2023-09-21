First dual-fuel VLCC certified by Green Award

LNG dual fuel-powered very large crude carrier (VLCC), Antonis I. Angelicoussis, has been certified by the Green Award Foundation. The Greek-flagged ship is the first LNG dual fuel VLCC to join the Green Award programme. The certification includes the Green Award greenhouse gas labels carbon dioxide (level 1) and methane. The 330 m long and 60 m wide tanker, with 320 916 DWT, sets a course in its sector towards energy transition.

The Antonis I. Angelicoussis is managed by Maran Tankers Management, the oil shipping arm of Greece’s Angelicoussis Group (over 140 ships). The Angelicoussis Group has been participating in the Green Award programme for over 27 years. In recent years, three Maran Tankers-managed oil tankers were certified by Green Award, as well as four LNG tankers operated by sister company, Maran Gas Maritime.

Earlier this year, the Antonis I. Angelicoussis was delivered to Maran Tankers Management, followed by sisterships Maria A. Angelicoussis, Maran Danae, and Maran Dione in recent months. All four LNG dual fuel ships, built by Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea, are part of Maran Tanker’s fleet expansion programme, which also includes eight new build LNG dual fuel suezmax tankers on order. It is worth noting that these four VLCCs are the lowest emission, most environmentally friendly in the world today.

The Green Award Foundation recognised the potential of LNG to bring immediate emissions reduction vs conventional fuel oil, with the option to evolve towards net zero emission through the use of bio- or synthetic LNG.