Vanguard Renewables and CMA CGM to advance maritime decarbonisation

Vanguard Renewables, a leading provider of environmental services and renewable natural gas (RNG), has announced a commercial partnership with the CMA CGM Group, a global leader in sea, land, air, and logistics solutions, designed to support the decarbonisation of its shipping activities.

Under the terms of the agreement, CMA CGM will make a strategic minority investment in Vanguard Renewables through its energy fund PULSE, ensuring access to significant volumes of RNG to be delivered on a long-term basis. The agreement highlights the critical role that Vanguard’s RNG is poised to play in the decarbonisation of the maritime industry.

Vanguard Renewables offers a leading network of solutions to divert organic waste from landfills and collaborates with food and beverage manufacturers and retailers seeking organic waste disposal options. The company produces RNG through proprietary anaerobic digesters that are powered by farm and organic waste. Vanguard Renewable will dedicate up to four projects to CMA CGM production. With this option, CMA CGM can access high-quality, low carbon intensity RNG produced by Vanguard Renewables’ large scale facilities across the US.

The company’s investment in Vanguard Renewables comes as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) recently announced its Net-zero Framework. Under the draft regulations, shipowners must reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions or face financial penalties if they exceed a GHG fuel intensity threshold. This partnership highlights the potential of LNG vessels as a transitional solution toward bio-LNG, playing an active role in advancing the decarbonisation of the shipping industry. Vanguard Renewables’ unique position as a producer of RNG from both dairy and food waste gives customers the opportunity to optimise the cost of GHG abatement.

Michael O’Laughlin, CEO of Vanguard Renewables, added: “We are thrilled to partner with CMA CGM, the third largest container shipping company in the world, in support of their decarbonisation objectives. We see this pioneering collaboration as a key step in supporting the maritime sector as the global industry takes a bold step toward improving emissions. Vanguard Renewables’ unique business model provides a blueprint for a truly circular solution that offers significant benefits for GHG emission reduction and diverting organic waste from landfills. With a national footprint, backing by BlackRock, and a proven ability to scale to meet the increasing demand of RNG globally, Vanguard Renewables is committed to providing a reliable clean fuel source for years to come.”

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor to Vanguard Renew-ables in connection with this transaction.