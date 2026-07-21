Wärtsilä and Carnival Corp. sign lifecycle agreement supporting LNG-powered cruise fleet performance

Wärtsilä and Carnival Corp., the world’s largest cruise company, have entered into an eight-year lifecycle agreement covering four cruise vessels within the Princess Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line fleets, including two newbuild vessels currently under construction. The agreement marks the first service contract between the companies covering Carnival Corp.’s LNG-fuelled cruise ships. Under the agreement, Wärtsilä will provide a comprehensive lifecycle maintenance solution for the vessels’ Wärtsilä dual-fuel engines and related equipment. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in 2Q26.

The agreement provides Carnival Corp. with more than maintenance support. It delivers a lifecycle partnership focused on maintaining fleet reliability, increasing asset availability, and optimising total cost of ownership across the covered vessels. Its performance-based structure also aligns the companies around measurable operational outcomes, including lower unscheduled maintenance costs and fewer unplanned stops. By combining Wärtsilä’s expertise as the original equipment manufacturer along with its extensive digital solutions and global service capabilities, the agreement supports the continued safe and efficient operation of Carnival Corp.’s dual-fuel engine assets.

“The agreement reinforces Carnival Corp.’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence, sustainability and delivering a world-class guest experience,” said Vera Lannek, Vice President, Strategic Sourcing & Asset Management, Carnival Corp. “By working with Wärtsilä through a long-term lifecycle agreement, we can further strengthen the performance of the covered vessels while supporting the high standards our guests and operations depend on.”

In the cruise sector, where vessel availability, schedule reliability, and onboard experience are closely connected, operators are increasingly looking to data-driven, performance-based service models to manage complex technologies and support operational excellence. Wärtsilä’s lifecycle agreement reflects this shift, providing long-term lifecycle support focused on optimising asset performance throughout the vessel lifecycle.

“This agreement is the latest milestone in the long-standing relationship between Carnival Corp. and Wärtsilä,” added Andrea Morgante, Vice President, Performance Services, Wärtsilä Marine. “It reflects our shared focus on ensuring high-performing cruise operations through proactive lifecycle support, data-driven insight and close technical collaboration throughout the vessel lifecycle.”

The scope of the agreement includes planned and unplanned maintenance support, spare parts supply and logistics, major engine overhauls, remote monitoring and condition-based maintenance, technical audits and performance reviews, advisory services, crew training, and performance management through agreed KPIs and a performance-based framework. Together, these elements create a structured approach to lifecycle support, helping to mitigate operational risk and drive continuous improvement over the agreement period.