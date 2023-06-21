Gasum and MSC Group partner for LNG and renewable e-LNG

Nordic energy company, Gasum, and MSC Cruises, the world’s third-largest cruise operator, and have executed a letter of intent (LOI) engaging in a landmark co-operation that aims at securing MSC access to liquefied synthetic gas (e-LNG), which is produced using hydrogen, created by hydrolysis with renewable energy and captured carbon dioxide. Gasum and MSC Cruises are together creating an actionable roadmap for cutting emissions in MSC’s cruise operations with sizeable volumes of several thousand tonnes of e-LNG starting in 2026.

The companies also signed a long-term agreement on the delivery of LNG to MSC’s new flagship MSC Euribia. With this agreement, Gasum supports MSC Cruises in cutting emissions with the immediate use of LNG.

Using LNG removes nearly all sulfur oxide and particle emissions, greatly reduces nitrogen oxide emissions, and significantly lowers greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, LNG technology on board enables MSC Cruises to switch at any time to fully renewable liquefied biogas (bio-LNG) or e-LNG in order to reach greenhouse gas emissions reductions of up to 100%.

MSC Euribia recently demonstrated that emissions neutral cruising is possible already today by sailing the historical first ever net-zero greenhouse gas emissions cruise voyage benefiting from the emissions reductions allowed by bio-LNG procured by Gasum. The ship sailed for four days from Saint-Nazaire in France to Copenhagen, Denmark, and utilised bio-LNG with a mass-balance approach, the most environmentally efficient method of delivering the benefits of renewable biogas.

MSC Cruises purchased over 400 t of bio-LNG from Gasum to show its commitment to the deployment of drop-in renewable fuels and energy transition measures towards the pioneering net-zero gas emissions voyage. The line is the industry’s first deep sea ocean cruise operator to buy bio-LNG as a fuel source that proved to allow significant lifecycle emissions reductions.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Gasum on our journey to net zero greenhouse gas emissions. Securing a reliable supply of LNG and e-LNG is of critical importance to our decarbonisation efforts, and the LOI and long-term agreement that we have announced today are significant steps on that journey. Partnering with Gasum will enable us to access new and cleaner fuels needed to make net zero cruising a reality. We need more suppliers like Gasum to step up and support our industry with its environmental targets. We are ready and waiting to buy more of these new fuels,” said Linden Coppell, Vice President of Sustainability and ESG for MSC Cruises.

“As an alternative fuel supplier dedicated to the energy transition, Gasum is proud to offer support to MSC Cruises, a major maritime player, in their quest to improve the environmental footprint of their operations. At the same time MSC Cruises is supporting the development of the most promising alternative fuel by proving a demand for it. This LOI on e-LNG is a landmark agreement for the shipping industry as it demonstrates that e-LNG will be available to the maritime transport sector within a short timeframe. We are also very happy about the long-term LNG supply agreement which we believe is the start of long-lasting co-operation,” added Mika Wiljanen, CEO of Gasum.