CMA CGM LNG dual-fuel container ship delivered at Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has announced the delivery of the CMA CGM SEINE, a new 24 000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ship, by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (HZSY). This milestone marks the completion of the first vessel in a four-ship series, with BV providing classification and BV Solutions Marine & Offshore (BVS) providing advisory services. Designed with cutting-edge technologies, the CMA CGM SEINE represents a significant leap forward in vessel performance and a significant advancement in the shipping industry’s shift toward more sustainable, low-carbon operations in the ultra-large container ship sector.

The CMA CGM SEINE plays a crucial role in CMA CGM’s low-carbon strategy. The vessel integrates a dual-fuel propulsion system supported by GTT Mark III membrane-type LNG bunker tanks, with a total capacity of 18 600 m3, designed to enhance both environmental performance and operational efficiency.

Measuring 399.9 m in length and 61.3 m in beam, the vessel has a carrying capacity of 23 876 TEU and is equipped with a WinGD W12X92DF-2.0 dual-fuel main engine, incorporating the Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling (iCER) system.

This configuration significantly reduces methane emissions and enables compliance with IMO Tier III emission standards when operating in ‘Diesel + iCER mode’. BV worked closely with the engine manufacturer and the shipyard to test the parent engine and issued the Engine International Air Pollution Prevention (EIAPP) certificate, establishing a foundation for compliance across the series. The iCER system optimises energy efficiency, achieving an Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) reduction well beyond the IMO’s Tier III standards.

Throughout the construction stage, BV worked closely with the shipyard’s design and quality assurance departments to reinforce inspection procedures. BV conducted a comprehensive gap analysis between the existing vessel design and BV rules, guiding the shipyard to upgrade the cargo hold fire protection system, and enhance overall fire safety.

To address the critical sloshing challenges in large-volume LNG bunker tanks, BVS performed direct computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations. The verified pressure data was provided to the design unit for structural strength checks, ensuring the safety of the cargo containment system and hull support structure.

The vessel features advanced technologies to boost operational performance and energy efficiency. Equipped with the SmartEye intelligent monitoring system and the TotalCommand full-control system, it achieves automated precision control during berthing, significantly reducing berthing time and enhancing port operations.

Energy efficiency is further improved by applying variable frequency drive (VFD) technology to the engine room fans and seawater cooling pumps. Meanwhile, the WinGD Data Collection Monitoring (DCM) system offers real-time tracking and analysis for the dual-fuel main engine, supporting operational optimisation.

BV also supported the upgrade of BV-certified boil-off gas (BOG) compressors by conducting sea trial tests and re-issuing product certificates, facilitating seamless system commissioning and vessel delivery.

Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said: “Throughout the project, BV and BVS integrated expertise in green propulsion, smart shipping, and structural safety, establishing a full-cycle collaboration mechanism with CMA CGM and Hudong-Zhonghua.

“The successful delivery of CMA CGM SEINE marks the mature application of ultra-large LNG dual-fuel container ship technology and underscores BV’s leadership in marine emission reduction, smart equipment, and safety certification.”

Xavier Leclercq, Vice President of CMA Ships, added: “Today’s delivery of the CMA CGM SEINE featuring LNG as fuel at such a large scale, will remain a major landmark in the shipping world and embodies the engagement of the CMA CGM group toward an ambitious decarbonisation path, leading the way in our industry.

“The achievement of the construction is the result of the hard work and strong cooperation between all the partners of the project: Hudong, China Shipbuilding Trading Co., Ltd, CMA CGM, Bureau Veritas and all other involved stakeholders. We would like to address our sincere thanks to the Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard and to the CSSC group for their indefectible cooperation and support during all the stages of the construction of this vessel. And our warmest congratulations to all the staff involved in the successful completion and delivery of the ship.”

Xiufeng ZHANG, Vice General Manager of Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard, concluded: “CMA CGM SEINE, as the lead ship of the four 24 000-TEU LNG dual-fuel powered container ships ordered by CMA Ships from our company, stands as a new-generation maritime ‘Green Giant’" and ‘super-cargo hauler’. I wish to express sincere appreciation to the entire team of the shipowner and BV representatives stationed at our shipyard.

“The newly delivered vessel named today is not only a powerful testament to both parties’ unremitting pursuit of green shipping and green shipbuilding, but also fully embodies Hudong-Zhonghua’s customer-centric approach and its core values of integrity, pragmatism, and the pursuit of excellence.”