Titan completes bunkering operation from E&S Tankers

Published by , Editor
LNG Industry,

Titan recently executed an LNG bunkering operation for E&S Tankers at the Port of Antwerp on 15 January 2024.

Titan’s vessel, FlexFueler001, delivered 110 million t of LNG to the Liselotte Esberger; the first time to the company has delivered to a vessel of E&S Tankers.

This article has been tagged under the following:

LNG bunkering news LNG news in Europe