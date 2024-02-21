Titan completes bunkering operation from E&S Tankers
Titan recently executed an LNG bunkering operation for E&S Tankers at the Port of Antwerp on 15 January 2024.
Titan’s vessel, FlexFueler001, delivered 110 million t of LNG to the Liselotte Esberger; the first time to the company has delivered to a vessel of E&S Tankers.
