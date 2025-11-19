Gasum begins publishing FuelEU Maritime compliance units prices
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
Gasum, a leading FuelEU Maritime pooling service provider in Europe, has started publishing a daily price for FuelEU Maritime compliance units on its website. The quoted price is not an index but Gasum’s actual selling price per tonne of carbon dioxide emitted.
With this move Gasum wants to enhance transparency in the evolving regulation compliance market.
“We at Gasum believe a more transparent and standardised FuelEU Maritime compliance market is needed to support shipping companies in making the right decisions. For us pooling is about trust and pricing transparency is key in increasing the trust we know our customers have in us,” said Jacob Granqvist, VP, Maritime, Gasum.
The daily price of compliance units is available on Gasum’s website and ap-plies to volumes of 500 t CO2 and above.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/small-scale-lng/19112025/gasum-begins-publishing-fueleu-maritime-compliance-units-prices/
You might also like
Molgas completes UK LNG de-gassing operation
Molgas UK has completed the first-ever LNG de-gassing operation in the UK, in partnership with CalMac Ferries Limited and AD Fuels.