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  4. SOMIZ commissions third MCHE at GL1Z complex

SOMIZ commissions third MCHE at GL1Z complex

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LNG Industry,

Following the start-up of trains 100 and 300 at the GL1Z complex in Algeria, the Société de Maintenance Industrielle d'Arzew (SOMIZ) has started train 500 in optimal conditions.

SOMIZ has commissioned the third main cryogenic heat exchanger (MCHE) of train 500 within the GL1Z complex. The operation was carried out under the joint supervision of the SOMIZ/JGC and SONATRACH commissioning teams, with the participation of Honeywell’s teams, as well as the contribution of SARENS for the dismantling and assembly operations.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/17042026/somiz-commissions-third-mche-at-gl1z-complex/

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